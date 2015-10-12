The Australian share market closed higher on Friday for the fifth successive session, lifted by the global bullishness that enveloped stocks over the past week after fears of a US Fed rate hike receded.

Investors also appeared to have concluded that the Chinese authorities would be able to come to grips with the country’s economic slowdown and may implement new monetary easing measures. The rally in crude prices lifted energy stocks worldwide, including on the domestic bourse, while the uptrend in other commodity prices, such as industrial metals, boosted resource companies.

Unsurprisingly, mining, energy and banking, the traditional bedrocks of the Australian economy, were at the forefront of gains.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 69.3 points, or 1.3 per cent, and closed at 5,279.7, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 67.8 points, or 1.3 per cent, at 5,309.2.

The gaining sectors included materials (+2.28 per cent), energy (+2.21 per cent), utilities (1.52 per cent), information technology (+1.46 per cent), consumer staples (+1.21 per cent) and financials (+1.17 per cent). There was no losing sector.

Stocks

The energy and mining sectors took the bullish lead for the third successive session.

In mining, BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) shot up 2.4 per cent to AU$25.60, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) jumped 3.76 per cent to AU$55.18, Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) gained 3.2 per cent to AU$2.28 and Atlas Iron Limited (ASX:AGO) was up 3.3 per cent to AU$0.03. Uranium miner Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN) was up 7.89 per cent to AU$0.205 and copper and zinc producer Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) gained 8.64 per cent to AU$3.27, with both the latter figuring in the top gainers’ list of the S&P/ASX 200.

In energy, Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) vaulted 15.09 per cent to AU$0.610 and was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200. Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) shot up 8.55 per cent to AU$5.97, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) was up 2.58 per cent to AU$32.61 and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) moved up 1.09 per cent to AU$6.50. However, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) backtracked 0.65 per cent and fell to AU$7.66, while Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG) corrected sharply by 9.45 per cent to AU$1.82 and was the top loser on the S&P/ASX 200.

The big banks also contributed to the bullish force of the market. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) jumped 1.90 per cent to AU$28.46, National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) rose 1.28 per cent to AU$31.70, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) was up 1.05 per cent to AU$30.86 and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) moved up 0.21 per cent to AU$75.53.

The big retailers all scored gains above 1 per cent. Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) was up 1.14 per cent to AU$26.73, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, shot up 1.43 per cent to AU$40.35 and Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) gained 1.63 per cent to AU$33.73. Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) surged 3.69 per cent to AU$1.27 though Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) remained unchanged at AU$0.89.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

Housing finance data for August from the Bureau of Statistics showed that while loan approvals for owner-occupiers jumped 6.1 per cent month-on-month, those to housing investors declined 0.4 per cent. If refinancing loans were to be excluded, owner-occupier loans actually rose 8.8 per cent, the ABC said. "The August lending data suggest that there is still a good deal of heat in the housing sector, but that the owner-occupiers are now driving the market," said BT chief economist Chris Caton in a note. On an overall basis, the value of home loans approved in August was up 3.5 per cent.

On Wall Street Friday, stocks closed marginally higher as investors maintained a cautious stand in view of forthcoming earnings reports. Nevertheless, the S&P 500 had its best week for 2015, Reuters said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.74 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,084.49, the S&P 500 gained 1.46 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,014.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.68 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,830.47.

The Australian dollar was trading sharply higher this morning following the weakness in the US dollar after US rate hike fears receded, and the global rebound in commodity prices. At 07:25 am this morning (AEDT) the Australian dollar was trading at 73.35 US cents, up from 72.85 US cents on Friday and positioned at its best level in seven weeks, according to the Business Spectator.