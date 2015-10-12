bulls rule the asx for the fifth successive session 2422752015

A global ‘risk-on’ environment helps boost stocks.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 12, 2015 3:46 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Australian share market closed higher on Friday for the fifth successive session, lifted by the global bullishness that enveloped stocks over the past week after fears of a US Fed rate hike receded.

Investors also appeared to have concluded that the Chinese authorities would be able to come to grips with the country’s economic slowdown and may implement new monetary easing measures. The rally in crude prices lifted energy stocks worldwide, including on the domestic bourse, while the uptrend in other commodity prices, such as industrial metals, boosted resource companies.

Unsurprisingly, mining, energy and banking, the traditional bedrocks of the Australian economy, were at the forefront of gains.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 69.3 points, or 1.3 per cent, and closed at 5,279.7, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 67.8 points, or 1.3 per cent, at 5,309.2.

The gaining sectors included materials (+2.28 per cent), energy (+2.21 per cent), utilities (1.52 per cent), information technology (+1.46 per cent), consumer staples (+1.21 per cent) and financials (+1.17 per cent). There was no losing sector.

Stocks

The energy and mining sectors took the bullish lead for the third successive session.

In mining, BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) shot up 2.4 per cent to AU$25.60, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) jumped 3.76 per cent to AU$55.18, Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) gained 3.2 per cent to AU$2.28 and Atlas Iron Limited (ASX:AGO) was up 3.3 per cent to AU$0.03. Uranium miner Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN) was up 7.89 per cent to AU$0.205 and copper and zinc producer Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) gained 8.64 per cent to AU$3.27, with both the latter figuring in the top gainers’ list of the S&P/ASX 200.

In energy, Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) vaulted 15.09 per cent to AU$0.610 and was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200. Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) shot up 8.55 per cent to AU$5.97, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) was up 2.58 per cent to AU$32.61 and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) moved up 1.09 per cent to AU$6.50. However, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) backtracked 0.65 per cent and fell to AU$7.66, while Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG) corrected sharply by 9.45 per cent to AU$1.82 and was the top loser on the S&P/ASX 200.

The big banks also contributed to the bullish force of the market. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) jumped 1.90 per cent to AU$28.46, National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) rose 1.28 per cent to AU$31.70, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) was up 1.05 per cent to AU$30.86 and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) moved up 0.21 per cent to AU$75.53.

The big retailers all scored gains above 1 per cent. Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) was up 1.14 per cent to AU$26.73, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, shot up 1.43 per cent to AU$40.35 and Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) gained 1.63 per cent to AU$33.73. Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) surged 3.69 per cent to AU$1.27 though Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) remained unchanged at AU$0.89.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

Housing finance data for August from the Bureau of Statistics showed that while loan approvals for owner-occupiers jumped 6.1 per cent month-on-month, those to housing investors declined 0.4 per cent. If refinancing loans were to be excluded, owner-occupier loans actually rose 8.8 per cent, the ABC said. "The August lending data suggest that there is still a good deal of heat in the housing sector, but that the owner-occupiers are now driving the market," said BT chief economist Chris Caton in a note. On an overall basis, the value of home loans approved in August was up 3.5 per cent.

On Wall Street Friday, stocks closed marginally higher as investors maintained a cautious stand in view of forthcoming earnings reports. Nevertheless, the S&P 500 had its best week for 2015, Reuters said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.74 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,084.49, the S&P 500 gained 1.46 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,014.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.68 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,830.47.

The Australian dollar was trading sharply higher this morning following the weakness in the US dollar after US rate hike fears receded, and the global rebound in commodity prices. At 07:25 am this morning (AEDT) the Australian dollar was trading at 73.35 US cents, up from 72.85 US cents on Friday and positioned at its best level in seven weeks, according to the Business Spectator.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.