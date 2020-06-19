Bullish technical event alert USD/CAD





Is there a new uptrend emerging in the USD/CAD?Using theresearch tool under the Market Analysis tab, we have identified a short-termWilliams %R short term bullish signal confirmed on USD/CADThere is evidence that the trend in themight have reversed after theoscillator broke above its -50 median level indicating upside momentum after the pair recovered from oversold (dropped below -80 then rose above).Williams %R is built on the premise that as prices increase, prices tend to be closer to the upper end of the recent price range, and vice versa. The oscillator looks at the most recent closing price bar as a percentage of the high-to-low price range over a specified period of time (14 bars) so when %R is high, it's likely we're seeing upward pressure, and vice versa. The line fluctuates between 0 and -100 with -20 and -80 often used to identify overbought and oversold conditions.Source: GAIN Capital, Technical InsightHappy trading.