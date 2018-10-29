Budget Reaction

The pound found little to cheer in the Chancellor’s budget, despite it being the budget where austerity is coming to an end.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 30, 2018 12:50 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The pound found little to cheer in the Chancellor’s budget despite it being the budget where austerity is coming to an end. The OBR forecasts were an improvement with growth forecasts lifted for 2019 from 1.3% to 1.6% and to 1.4% in 2020 and 2021. Yet on a historical basis these still constitute poor readings for UK economic growth. Budget deficit figures were impressive, but that was no surprise for the market. The pound quickly gave up the small gains that the OBR figures inspired. Let’s not forget that the OBR is not forecasting on the basis of a no deal Brexit and given that currently there is no deal, this makes the figures rather redundant and more of a political maneuvering rather than anything more serious. 

With most of Fiscal Phil’s bunnies out of the hat prior to the budget, there was little room for much surprise. As was widely expected extra funding will be directed in part towards helping the UK troubled high street. This is welcomed news, especially when we think back to last winter which was particularly severe for the British high Street. Retailers will be hoping that this gesture from Philip Hammond will help underpin the high street ahead of another potentially harsh winter prior to Brexit. Bellwether Next was already trading over 1.5% higher on the day, thanks to a general rebound in sentiment across global markets and was little moved following the announcement. Despite this being a welcomed gesture, the troubles with the UK high street run deep and the extra funding is a drop in the ocean to what is really needed to even begin to tackle the deep-rooted problem.

Overall the pound was disappointed by a budget that lacked big vision ambition but given the uncertainty of Brexit just around the corner that is hardly surprising. The pound was trading 0.1% lower when Hammond started speaking and had fallen to 0.3% lower by the conclusion. $1.28 is offering support right now, however even that is starting to look shaky.

Markets rebound after horrifying October
The weaker pound provided extra support to the rebounding FTSE as investors digested Hammond's budget and cheered HSBC’s impressive results. With almost all sectors in the black, beverages were a noticeable sectorial loser. Further tax on wine an industry set to be hit by Brexit unnerved investors late in the day. 
Market across the globe jumped sharply higher after a horrifying month to date with the FTSE experiencing its best session this month. The Dax was another standout performer, as investors cheered the news that German Chancellor was set to step down from politics at the end of her term in 2021. 
Despite a solid rebound in Europe, the US session was looking rather lackluster in comparison. The Dow and the S&P are clinging onto gains, whilst the Nasdaq has one again fallen into the red as investors fret over key tech firms reporting this week, including Apple and Amazon.

Related tags: Sterling UK 100 GBP

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Price Maintains a Neutral Bias After the NFP Release
Yesterday 08:00 PM
U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups into CPI Week
Yesterday 07:26 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bulls Emerge
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
Yesterday 05:00 PM
GBP/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Close Above 50-Day SMA
Yesterday 04:15 PM
Gold forecast: Can the XAU/USD rally continue?
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.