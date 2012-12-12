british pound vs us dollar rises to key resistance 845502012

GBP/USD (daily chart) as of December 12, 2012, has risen to key 1.6150 resistance after having bounced off 1.6000 support in the beginning of the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 13, 2012 2:40 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD (daily chart) as of December 12, 2012, has risen to key 1.6150 resistance after having bounced off 1.6000 support in the beginning of the week. This occurs within the context of a longer-term bullish trend extending back to the June 1.5250 area low, as well as a short-term bullish trend resumption from the mid-November 1.5825 area low. The short-term trend broke out above both the key 1.6000 level as well as a downtrend resistance line extending back to the September 1.6300 region high, before pulling back to the 1.6000 level and bouncing off it with a hammer candle pattern. Having just reached and retreated from 1.6150 resistance, price can be considered to be at a critical juncture. In the event of continued upside momentum in line with the overall bullish trend, a breakout above 1.6150 could move price towards potential resistance around 1.6300, which was established in April and re-tested in September. If price is unable to breach 1.6150, the 1.6000 level may continue to serve as potential support to the downside.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.