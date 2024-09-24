British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Breakout Eyes Resistance

British Pound is poised to mark a five-day advance with the rally now approaching resistance at fresh yearly highs. Battle lines drawn on the GBP/USD technical charts.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
September 25, 2024 12:41 AM
Close-up of Union Jack flag
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Short-Term Trade Levels

  • British Pound breaks September opening-range highs- poised to mark fifth daily advance
  • GBP/USD now approaching technical resistance- risk for exhaustion / price inflection into PCE
  • Resistance 1.3414 (key), 1.3515, 1.36- Support 1.3259/73, 1.32 (key), 1.3091

The British Pound is poised to mark a fifth-consecutive daily advance with GBP/USD rallying to fresh yearly highs today. A breakout of the September opening-range now takes Sterling into the first major technical consideration near uptrend resistance and the immediate advance may be vulnerable into this threshold in the days ahead. Battle lines drawn on the GBP/USD short-term technical charts.

British Pound Price Chart – GBP/USD Daily

British Pound Price Chart GBP USD Daily Sterling vs US Dollar Trade Outlook GBPUSD Technical Forecas

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last British Pound Short-term Outlook, we noted that, “The broader April rally remains vulnerable into the start of the month with the immediate focus on a breakout of this week’s range for guidance. From a trading standpoint. Losses should be limited to 1.2943 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 1.3274 needed to fuel the next leg in price.” Sterling plunged nearly 1.8% off the monthly highs in the following days with price registering an intraday low at 1.3002 before rebounding sharply.

A subsequent breach of the September opening-range highs has fueled a rally of more than 3% with GBP/USD now approaching initial resistance at 78.6% retracement of the 2012 decline at 1.3414- note that the 75% parallel of the yearly pitchfork (blue) rests just below this level and we’re looking for possible topside exhaustion / price inflection into this threshold over the next few days.

British Pound Price Chart – GBP/USD 240min

British Pound Price Chart GBP USD 240min Sterling vs US Dollar Trade Outlook GBPUSD Technical Foreca

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at Sterling price action shows GBP/USD trading within the confines of an embedded ascending pitchfork with the median-line further highlighting near-term resistance here into 1.3414. The weekly opening-range is set just above initial support at the August high-day close (HDC) / 2021 low-week close (LWC) at 1.3259/73. Ultimately, a break below the median-line of the broader structure (currently near ~1.32) would be needed to suggest a more significant high is in place with such a scenario exposing subsequent support objectives at the 2023 HDC at 1.3091.

A topside breach of this key pivot zone would likely fuel another accelerated bout of gains with subsequent resistance eyed at the 2019 high at 1.3515 and the 1.36-handle. The next major technical consideration is seen just higher at 1.3671/85- a region defined by the 2022 HWC and the 1.618% extension of the October advance. Look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in H2 2024

Bottom line: A five-day rally is now approaching confluent resistance into the yearly uptrend. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops on a stretch towards 1.34147 – losses should be limited to the median-line IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above this pivot zone needed to fuel the next leg.

Keep in mind we get the release of key US inflation data this week with the August Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) on tap Friday. Stay nimble into the release and watch the weekly close here for guidance.  

Key GBP/USD Economic Data Releases

 UK US Economic Calendar - GBP USD Weekly Event Risk - 9-24-2024

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

 

Related tags: British Pound GBP/USD Michael Boutros Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest British Pound articles

channel_03
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Susceptible to Test of September Low
By:
David Song
October 14, 2024 07:55 PM
    united_kingdom_05
    British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bears Wrestle 1.30 Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    October 14, 2024 05:55 PM
      united_kingdom_02
      British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Support Test at September Low
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      October 10, 2024 03:44 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Breakout Eyes Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        September 24, 2024 02:41 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.