British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Susceptible to Test of September Low

GBP/USD may trade within a defined range ahead of the next BoE meeting on November 7 should it defend the September low (1.3002).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Tuesday 6:55 AM
channel_03
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD

GBP/USD slipped to a fresh monthly low (1.3022) after struggling to hold above the 50-Day SMA (1.3107), but lack of momentum to test the September low (1.3002) may keep the exchange rate within a defined range.

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Susceptible to Test of September Low

GBP/USD may no longer track the positive slope in the moving average as the Bank of England (BoE) shows a greater willingness to further unwind its restrictive policy, and data prints coming out of the UK may sway the central bank plans to ‘decide the appropriate degree of monetary policy restrictiveness at each meeting.’

 

UK Economic Calendar

UK Economic Calendar 10142024

Even though the UK Unemployment Report is expected to hold steady at 4.1% during the three-months through August, the update to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is anticipated to show both the headline and core rate of inflation narrowing in September.

Signs of slowing price growth may drag on the British Pound as it puts pressure on the BoE to achieve a neutral policy sooner rather than later, but a higher-than-expected CPI print may curb the recent weakness in GBP/USD as ‘monetary policy would need to continue to remain restrictive for sufficiently long until the risks to inflation returning sustainably to the 2% target in the medium term had dissipated further.’

With that said, GBP/USD may trade within a defined range ahead of the next BoE meeting on November 7 should it defend the September low (1.3002), but the exchange rate may struggle to retain the advance from August low (1.2665) as it no longer holds above the 50-Day SMA (1.3107).

GBP/USD Price Chart –Daily

GBPUSD Daily Chart 10142024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

  • GBP/USD may continue to trade to fresh monthly lows as it trades below the 50-Day SMA (1.3107) for the first time since August, with a break/close below 1.3010 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) opening up the 1.2900 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.2910 (50% Fibonacci extension) region.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 1.2820 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) but GBP/USD may attempt to retrace the decline from the start of the monthly should it continue to hold above the September low (1.3002).
  • Need a break/close above the 1.3140 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.3150 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) zone to bring 1.3210 (50% Fibonacci extension) back on the radar, with the next region of interest coming in around 1.3310 (100% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

EUR/USD Outlook Hinges on ECB Interest Rate Decision

Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Breaks Out of Bull Flag Formation

USD/CAD Rally Pushes RSI Up Against Overbought Zone

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Bearish Price Series Persists

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: GBP USD British Pound Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 08:30 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    GBP/USD outlook: BoE gets inflation greenlight and US election nears
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 05:19 PM
      united_kingdom_05
      GBP/USD: UK inflation report key to unlocking string of BoE rate cuts
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 03:14 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 15, 2024 08:53 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.