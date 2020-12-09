British American Tobacco: range-bound trading strategy

, the cigarettes manufacturer, said in its 2H trading update that constant currency, and a mid-single figure constant currency adjusted diluted EPS growth is expected.

From a chartist point of view, the stock price has landed on a technical support at the lower end of the short term trading range (2335p) and may post a rebound thanks to the upside breakout of an intermediary declining trend line. The daily RSI (14) is gaining upward momentum (> 50%). Readers may want to consider the potential for opening Long positions above the support level at 2335p with 3560p as target (upper end of the trading range). Caution: a break below 2335p would call for a reversal down trend.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital



