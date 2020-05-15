German GDP & US Retail Sales

German GDP is expected to show -2.2% decline in the first quarter, a level last seen in 2009. However, this will only capture the start of lockdown with a 10% contraction forecast for the second quarter of the year.







Investors will turn their attention to US retail sales. Expectations are for sales to decline-12.5% month on month in April the month of lockdown. This comes after a 8.7% decline in March. With the US economy gradually starting to reopen, today’s data should represent the bottom for retail sales. This news will be largely priced in. Only a significant beat or miss could provoke a movement in the market. Dax levels to watch:

After two days of losses, the Dax is trading below its 20 & 50 sma on 4 hour chart. Immediate support can be seen at 10372 (overnight low) prior to 10141 (yesterday’s low).

Resistance can be seen at 10560 (20 sma) prior to 10685/10700 (50 sma & high 13th May) and 11030 (high 11th May).



The markets have largely brushed off Trump threatening to cut off relations with China. The flare up in US – Sino tensions come amid Trump’s efforts to pint the blame of the coronavirus outbreak on China. Whilst traders are sweeping these comments under the carpet today, it is highly unlikely that we have heard the end of this. The US – Sino relations theme could well hamper market sentiment across Q2.