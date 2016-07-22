It’s turned into a UK focused morning. Perhaps even a Brexit one, as well. All eyes are on the first major set of post-referendum economic data from a reliable source released a short while ago, purchasing managers indices ( PMI ) for both services and manufacturing sectors. They weren’t pretty. They’ve pricked the thin illusion created by a string of stronger than expected readings which were mostly gathered before 23rd June.

impact would be 0.4%, suggesting a decline of the kind not seen since the financial crisis. Furthermore, the balance of costs and benefits from sterling’s collapse has not, so far, been positive overall, according to Markit. have expanded the fastest in about two years, but energy and materials costs jumped at a rate not seen since 2011. With the pound just 3% higher from late-June lows, the BoE might well decide that another hit to sterling from easing is the lesser of two evils. We believe the Bank’s next set of agents’ reports will be pivotal, given that the last set played a big part in staying the MPC’s hand in July. The Bank will presumably have access to the agents’ report before its next meeting on 4th August, and ahead of the Agents’ Summary of Business Conditions due on 10th August . It would be remarkable if agents are as sanguine then, as they seemed to be in this week’s report.

. It would be remarkable if agents are as sanguine then, as they seemed to be in this week’s report. It was left to Vodafone , the world’s Number 2 mobile operator, whose biggest markets are ironically in Europe—particularly Germany —to provide the cheer over UK stocks on Friday. It reported a 2.2% rise in key organic service revenues in its first quarter, the eighth-consecutive quarterly advance. Analysts expected a 1.9% uptick, after underlying sales edged 1.8% higher in the final quarter of 2015/16. Spain and Vodafone’s biggest operating country, Germany, were behind the strength, offsetting persistently weak sales in the UK.

So Vodafone is sitting pretty at the top of the FTSE 100 , which was slipping by its usual 0.2%-0.4% rate of the last few days before rising at its usual 0.2%-0.4% rate of the last few days, helped by the weakening pound, after the UK data.

, which was slipping by its usual 0.2%-0.4% rate of the last few days before rising at its usual 0.2%-0.4% rate of the last few days, helped by the weakening pound, after the UK data. Asian markets saw a less fortunate currency effect and slid even further overnight; Japan the most, as the yen has been showing signs of ending a consolidation against the dollar that saw the greenback arc all the way back up to 106s following yen highs of around 100 per dollar just a week ago. Japan’s currency gave up the ghost though later, as the dollar pushed ahead on the back of the weak British data.

Global markets just before online time:

Name Last Pct. Chng. Net Chng. Close S&P FUTURES 2162.25 0.2 4.25 2158 DJ INDU AVERAGE 18517.23 -0.42 -77.8 18595.03 BRENT CRUDE Futures 46.27 0.15 0.07 46.2 AUD/USD 0.7471 -0.32 -0.0024 0.7495 USD/CAD 1.3126 0.32 0.0042 1.3084 USD/CHF 0.9866 0.11 0.0011 0.9855 EUR/CHF 1.0872 0.02 0.0002 1.087 EUR/JPY 117.02 0.33 0.38 116.64 DAX 10150.67 -0.05 -5.54 10156.21 NIKKEI 225 16627.25 -1.09 -182.97 16810.22 S&P 500 2165.17 -0.36 -7.85 2173.02 FTSE 100 6718.35 0.28 18.46 6699.89 USD/JPY 106.23 0.41 0.43 105.8 GBP/USD 1.312 -0.85 -0.0112 1.3232 EUR/GBP 0.8394 0.72 0.006 0.8334 10Y BUND 100.064 -0.02 -0.021 100.085 EUR/USD 1.1016 -0.06 -0.0007 1.1023 SPOT GOLD 1323.36 -0.55 -7.34 1330.7

Next up, Canadian inflation and Retail Sales at 1.30pm London time, and a Flash Manufacturing PMI for the States at 2.45pm. The Baker-Hughes Rig Count tally will also be interesting as it looks like traders of US oil are becoming far less relaxed about the dollar’s grind higher. WTI is 13% lower than 2016 highs on 9th June above $51.67.