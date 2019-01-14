Brexit withdrawal vote Take II

A lacklustre start to the week, as risk assets marked time ahead of a period of government based uncertainly which starts shortly beginning with the UK parliament vote on the EU Withdrawal Agreement. The vote originally set down for December was postponed allowing UK Prime Minister, Theresa May more time to convince lawmakers to back the deal she has agreed with the EU.

The vote is due to take place at 7.00pm Tuesday night GMT which for us in Australia is 6.00am AEDT, Wednesday morning depending on how many amendments are chose by the speaker. Despite the one-month delay, the vote is expected to fail, based on the stated opposition of 100 Conservative MPs. While the Conservative Party’s coalition partners, the Democratic Unionists Party (DUP) and its 10 MPs have made it clear they will also vote against the proposal.

With Friday, 29 March 2019, the date scheduled for the UK to leave the EU and time running out to agree on a deal, the focus will be on the extent of the defeat. A loss of fewer than 50/60 votes, would be viewed as an acceptable outcome and one which would likely result in the UK Prime Minister returning to Parliament within 3 days, with minor modifications for a second attempt. It would also be the catalyst for GBPUSD to continue its recent run higher towards 1.3000.

A heavy defeat of 100 votes or more, would be viewed as a negative for the Theresa May, likely to spark talk of resignations and a possible tabling of a no-confidence from the Labour Party. That said GBPUSD may not fall as much as otherwise expected, given recent talks have reduced the risk of a disorderly “No Deal” Brexit. It could also become the catalyst for members of the UK parliament to finally put personal agendas aside and work together to avoid a “no deal” outcome and a fear of the unknown.

A loss of between 60 votes and 100 votes would create the greatest amount of indecision. Of course, in the unlikely event of a successful vote, GBPUSD would be expected to rally strongly, back to the 1.3473 high from June 2018. Based on the scenarios outlined above, my bias from a probability and fundamental backdrop is for GBPUSD to continue to move higher in the medium term.

Turning to the charts and the low in GBPUSD which printed on the 3rd of January at 1.2456, appears to have completed a medium-term spike low which completes the decline from the April 1.4377 high, a view that is supported by evidence of divergence as viewed on the RSI. This encourages the idea that GBPUSD can push initially towards 1.3200 the area of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement in the coming weeks. Beyond that, the next target would be a cluster of resistance which includes the area of the 50% Fibonacci, 1.3420ish as well as the previously mentioned, June 2018, 1.3473 high.



Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 15th of January 2019. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation Disclaimer

On the downside, support in the 1.2700/1.2660 band should contain dips following any negative surprises coming from tomorrows vote, keeping in mind that the layer of support provided by the recent lows at 1.2475/55 now appears very solid.