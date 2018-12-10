Brexit withdrawal vote cheat sheet

It’s been a frantic 12 months for traders trying to keep up to date with a never-ending stream of macro and geopolitical developments. Mostly a trader’s attention is focused on the issues which most directly influence the asset classes traded. For traders in Australia, the U.S. – China trade tensions has been centre stage, although at various times the limelight has been shared with emerging market wobbles, falling crude oil prices, Italian budgetary concerns, and the path of U.S. interest rate hikes to name just a few.

However, one of the hottest topics of 2016 is again demanding our attention. This week the UK government votes in the House of Commons on whether to accept the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and Framework for the future relationship that the UK government has agreed with the EU.

The outcome of the vote is expected at 8am Wednesday morning AEDT and is likely to have some flow on effects to global equity and FX markets. But first a refresher on the background behind this week’s vote.

What is Brexit?

Back in June 2016 a referendum was held to decide whether the UK should leave or remain in the European Union. The Leave vote won by the narrowest of margins, however in a twist that has further complicated negotiations surrounding the leave process, the vote was not unanimous across the UK. While England and Wales both voted for Brexit, Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to stay in the EU.

Deadline approaching

After the UK invoked Article 50 of the Lisbon treaty on March 29 of 2017, it set Friday, 29 March 2019 as the date the UK is scheduled to leave the EU. There is a possibility that the date can be delayed, however for now both parties are treating the date as a firm deadline.

What progress has been made?

Negotiators from the British and the EU have spent months defining the terms of Brexit ahead of 29 March 2019. The 585-page document covers everything from the size of the UK’s divorce bill with the EU (EUR 42 billion which is the outstanding liability that the UK owes after it agreed to help fund the EU’s 7-year budget back in 2014), to what happens to EU citizens living in the UK and vice versa. It also tackles the issues of respecting Northern Ireland’s wishes to remain with the EU, without putting in place a "hard border" in the form of custom posts after Brexit.

Next Steps

On Tuesday of this week, the UK parliament votes on whether to accept the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and Framework for the future relationship that the UK government has agreed with the EU. The prospects of the bill being approved in the current form appears remote given the opposing Labour Party have said they will reject it, as have some of the British Prime Minister Theresa May’s own allies, including Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party and about 100 members of her own Conservative Party.

Possible outcomes

There are many possibly outcomes as to what could happen if the vote is rejected. For the purpose of this article we will focus only on the immediate implications of the upcoming vote.

Given about 100 members of the Conservative Party have indicated they will vote against the deal, it’s reasonable to assume the vote is going to fall short by between 100 and 200 votes. This outcome is likely to already be reflected in the current market pricing and as such result in only limited market reaction. It would also follow that Teresa May returns to the European Union as early as next week to seek further concessions before a possible second vote. This outcome should help bolster fragile global risk sentiment.

In the unlikely event the government was to record a surprise win in the vote, it is likely to trigger a significant rally in GBPUSD back towards the September 2018, 1.3300 high and possibly as far as the June 1.3472 high. This outcome would certainly be a boost to flagging global risk sentiment.

Finally, a loss of more than 250 votes could see Theresa May suffer a vote of no confidence which would potentially result in a general election. It may also result in Theresa May’s resignation as leader of the party. All of these outcomes are likely to take some time to resolve and only create further uncertainty and prolong the drama. In this instance, I would expect to see GBPUSD test and fall below this year’s 1.2660 double low with a move towards 1.2400 not out of the question.

