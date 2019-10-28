Brexit GDP data and central banks set the tone for the week

Monday will bring two crucial decisions for Brexit. Firstly, the EU is due to decide on an extension of the October 31 deadline and is expected to grant a delay until the end of January. Secondly the PM will put his general election proposal in front of MPs.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 28, 2019 5:36 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Monday will bring two crucial decisions for Brexit. Firstly, the EU is due to decide on an extension of the October 31 deadline and is expected to grant a delay until the end of January. Secondly the PM will put his general election proposal in front of MPs.

Sterling spiked as soon as London markets opened, positioning itself for Boris Johnson winning approval for a December election but reality started sinking in quickly, especially the fact that the Prime Minister still needs to win a two-thirds majority for the election to go ahead.

The FTSE traded lower weighed down the most by HSBC after the bank reported a 24% drop in quarterly profits.

Bond markets will have a busy week both in the US and in Europe with central bank meetings and GDP stats lined up for Wednesday and Thursday. Mario Draghi will hand over the helm of the ECB to Christine Lagarde just as the European GDP data is expected to show that the bloc's economic growth has almost completely lost any pulse.

The Fed is widely expected to opt for another rate cut on Wednesday but with the US economy also showing signs of cooling, a follow-up cut seems unlikely. The dollar is losing ground to the euro and the pound but is just about holding up against the yen.

Related tags: GDP Brexit Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
Yesterday 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
Yesterday 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
January 25, 2024 01:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GDP articles

EUR/USD analysis: ECB day arrives with US GDP also in focus
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 25, 2024 10:28 AM
    Canadian Dollar Analysis: USD/CAD Tests 1-Year Highs After Strong US GDP
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    October 27, 2023 01:33 PM
      united_states_03
      The largest economies in the world
      By:
      Patrick Foot
      September 20, 2023 08:04 AM
        Research
        Velocity of money: definition, formula and uses
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        May 31, 2023 06:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.