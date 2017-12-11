Brent crude surges to a new 2017 high but soon could face slippery slope

Crude oil prices are up for the third consecutive trading session with Brent hitting a new high for 2017 today.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 12, 2017 12:41 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Crude oil prices are up for the third consecutive trading session with Brent hitting a new high for 2017 today. At $64.82, the London based oil contract today surpassed the previous 2017 high of $64.62 by a few cents before pulling back a little. WTI, the US benchmark, was lagging behind at $58.00 and thus yet to surpass its corresponding level at $59.02 per barrel. The reason for the price divergence in the two oil contracts is all to do with expectations about current and futures supplies of oil in the US relative to the rest of the world. US oil supplies will most likely continue to grow as shale producers attempt to win more market share from the OPEC and some non-OPEC countries such as Russia, which is in an agreement with the oil cartel to restrict its crude production until the end of 2018. The second reason behind the price disparity, which has grown further today, is because of news that the North Sea’s key Forties Pipeline System is likely to be shut for weeks to carry out repairs to an onshore section of the line. This has put oil bulls on alert because no one is quite sure how long the closure is going to last with a spokesman for operator Ineos saying it could take “several weeks.” Although there are ample supplies of oil in storage tanks, this may not be enough to meet demand if the repair works take longer than “several weeks.” The Forties Pipeline System delivers the main crude oil underpinning the Brent benchmark; hence why it surged higher today.   

Still, while Brent is trading at its highest level is certainly not bearish there are lots of reasons why prices could drift lower again – chief among them being expectations that supplies will rise again with recovering prices, especially in the US. From a technical perspective, though, there are no clear indications yet that a turnaround is imminent except that the momentum indicator RSI is in a state of negative divergence with price. On its own, this is not a bearish sign but a mere warning that the bullish momentum may be weakening. The sellers would like to see a clear reversal pattern emerge here such as a false breakout attempt. Whatever the outcome, we would only turn bearish short-term upon a break in market structure, specifically a clean break below the last swing low – in the case of Brent, at $61.10/20 area.  Meanwhile a close above the previous 2017 high of $64.62 would keep the bullish trend intact, in which case the rally may continue towards the Fibonacci extension levels shown on the chart.

Related tags: Crude Oil Brent

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
By:
Today 02:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
        Market chart
        Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 11, 2025 07:32 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.