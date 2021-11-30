BREAKING: Jerome Powell’s surprisingly hawkish comments upend markets

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
December 1, 2021 3:42 AM
125 views
Federal reserve building
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

 

Ostensibly called to testify on the current state of the CARES Act to the Senate Banking Committee, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell relayed some potentially massive comments about the FOMC’s monetary policy (emphasis mine):

  • TIME TO RETIRE THE WORD ‘TRANSITORY’ REGARDING INFLATION, ‘TRANSITORY' MEANS NOT LEAVING PERMANENT MARK ON PRICES
  • THE THREAT OF HIGHER, MORE PERSISTENT INFLATION HAS GROWN
  • RISK OF HIGH INFLATION IS A RISK TO GETTING BACK TO FULL EMPLOYMENT
  • EXPECT HIGH INFLATION THROUGH MIDDLE OF NEXT YEAR
  • CAN CONSIDER WRAPPING UP TAPER A FEW MONTHS SOONER
  • WILL TALK ABOUT SPEEDING UP TAPER AT COMING FED MEETING
  • FOR NOW OMICRON IS A RISK, NOT BAKED INTO FORECASTS

Reading between the lines, it appears that Chairman Powell has grown dramatically more concerned with the risk of sustained inflation, and is therefore looking to end the central bank’s asset purchases sooner than initially outlined.

Market reaction

We’ll have a more thorough report out later this afternoon, but Powell’s comments have already sent a tempest through major markets. US indices, fearing the accelerated end of the easy money train, are testing their lowest levels of the month while the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond has spiked 6bps off its intraday lows to 1.47%.

Gold has shed a quick 30 points to trade back near $1775 and WTI crude oil is losing 4.5% on the day. In FX land, the US dollar surged nearly 100 pips from its intraday lows and is once again trading higher against its major rivals on the week.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Inflation Taper Powell Fed

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
August 11, 2023 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
August 11, 2023 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
August 11, 2023 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
August 11, 2023 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
August 11, 2023 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Inflation articles

Graphic of trading data chart
Key CPI reports for UK and CA, China data and FOMC minutes: The Week Ahead
By:
Matt Simpson
August 11, 2023 04:50 AM
    Oil rig on an grey day
    WTI crude oil and natural gas fan fears of another round of inflation
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 10, 2023 04:10 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 26, 2023 02:52 AM
        Market chart
        GBP/USD and EUR/USD in focus for UK and euro CPI reports
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 19, 2023 04:25 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.