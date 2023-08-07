Outlook for the Brazilian Real and the real economy

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Tuesday 1:11 AM
346 views
Brazil Flag
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Bullish Factors

  • Copom minutes may fail to ease past credibility problems and perception of divergence in last week's decision, worsening agents' future expectations and weakening the real.

Bearish Factors

  • Copom minutes can ease credibility problems and perception of past divergence in last week's decision and contribute to stabilizing future expectations of agents, strengthening the real.
  • Consumer inflation in the US may remain a gentle slowdown, consolidating expectations that the Fed's interest rate hike cycle has ended, weakening the USDBRL.
  • Economic data in Brazil may reinforce the perception that economic activity remains better than expected and inflation continues to moderate, favoring an optimistic reading of Brazilian assets and strengthening the real.
FXUS Banner for NAv5 

Week in review

The USDBRL ended the week higher, ending Friday's session (04) at BRL 4.875, a variation of +3.0% in the week, +3.1% in the month and -7.7% in the year. The dollar index closed the session at 101.9 points, a weekly gain of 0.5% and monthly 0,2%, but an annual decline of 1.4%. The foreign exchange market reflected the decision of the Central Bank of Brazil's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which caused a strong devaluation of the BRL amid expectations of a reduction in interest rates in Brazil. Additionally, weak economic data in Europe and China contributed to weekly gains in the US currency abroad.

USDBRL and Dollar Index (points)

 PW_Brazil_1

Source: StoneX cmdtyView. Design: StoneX

Most important event: Copom minutes

Expected impact on USDBRL: uncertain

The investors' attention this week should be on the Copom minutes. Last week, Copom's decision to reduce the basic interest rate (Selic) from 13.75% p.a. to 13.25% p.a. as well as to signal a new readjustment of the same magnitude for the September meeting provoked an intense weakening of the BRL, which was attributed by some to a lack of credibility of the committee's stance.

Initially, the tight scoreboard for the decision caught the attention of analysts, with five votes in favor of a 0.50 p.p. cut in Selic and four votes in favor of a 0.25 p.p. cut, with the tie-breaking vote given by the president of the institution, Roberto Campos Neto. On the other hand, there was consensus among the committee members to signal the intention of a further reduction of 0.50 p.p. in September if the conjuncture evolves according to projections. The minutes bring risks for both a strengthening and a weakening of the BRL depending on how this division is explained, what arguments were considered by each group of votes and how this impacts the reading of the inflation and interest trajectory by the committee.

Another frequent question this week was the change in stance between June when the Copom statement did not even mention the possibility of reducing interest rates and the minutes only mentioned the possibility of a “parsimonious process” of easing, and August, when its members opted for the fastest pace in its reduction. Similarly, the absence of mentions of fiscal policy in the balance sheet of inflationary risks for the first time since 2017 also caught the attention of analysts. The minutes can contribute significantly to more efficient and transparent communication about the Copom decision-making process and how market players should anticipate future analyses and decisions.

Inflation in the United States

Expected impact on USDBRL: bearish

The release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July should influence the reading of other macroeconomic data throughout August. Analysts' projections point to a moderate reading for the third consecutive month in both the overall index and its core (which excludes the volatile food and energy components), with a median monthly increase expectation of 0.2% for both – which would represent an annualized rate of less than 2%, a target sought by the Federal Reserve. If these forecasts are confirmed, the data should reinforce the interpretation that inflationary pressure in the country is easing and that the Fed's interest rate hike cycle should have ended, which could weaken the US currency.

Economic data for Brazil

Expected impact on USDBRL: bearish

Investors will also follow the release of the National Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for July, which is expected to come close to zero for the second consecutive month, reinforcing the perception that price pressure in Brazil is moderating and there is room for monetary easing by the Central Bank. In addition, the Central Bank's Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br) for June will be released, showing slight growth after an unexpected contraction in May.

Key Indicators

 PW_Brazil_2

Sources: Central Bank of Brazil; B3; IBGE; Fipe; FGV; MDIC; IPEA and StoneX cmdtyView.

 

Our Brazil team provides regular weekly coverage of the Brazilian economy and the outlook for the Real, accessible by clicking the link in the banner above.

Analysis by: Leonel Oliveira Mattos (leonel.mattos@stonex.com), Alan Lima (alan.lima@stonex.com), and Vitor Andrioli (vitor.andrioli@stonex.com).

Financial editor: Paul Walton (paul.walton@stonex.com).

 

 

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Poisoned Apple Earnings Drag NDX Down to 15,250
Today 02:57 PM
Dollar analysis: GBP/USD traders eye US CPI – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:00 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 7, 2023
Today 11:55 AM
Rivian Q2 earnings preview: Where next for RIVN stock?
Today 09:46 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: UK house prices fall for 4th successive month – Top UK stocks
Today 07:16 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: European open – 7th August 2023
Today 04:18 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
By:
Paul Walton
August 4, 2023 10:43 PM
    Research
    Oil prices bright spot in becalmed markets
    By:
    Paul Walton
    August 3, 2023 11:22 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq sell off attributed to Fitch downgrade of US sovereign debt
      By:
      Paul Walton
      August 2, 2023 11:04 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        StoneX Bullion Report Launched
        By:
        Paul Walton
        August 2, 2023 01:46 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.