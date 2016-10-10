bp shares lighter after breaking six year downtrend 2678172016

The latest in a string of 52-week highs for Brent crude oil lifted U.S. oil shares on Monday and could extend recent rallies for British oil majors too this week, particularly BP.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 11, 2016 7:09 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The latest 52-week high for Brent crude oil lifted U.S. oil shares on Monday, and could extend recent rallies of British oil majors’ shares too, this week, particularly BP.

 

Unexpectedly wholehearted support from Russia, one of the largest non-OPEC producers, of the organisation’s planned output curb, announced last month was the cue for global oil benchmark to exceed June highs and touch $53.73, last seen on 1st September 2015.

Oil bulls have Russia’s President Putin to partly thank for the strength of oil’s run of almost 5 percentage points from high to low.

“Russia is ready to join the joint measures to cap production and is calling for other oil exporters to join,” Putin said, speaking at an energy congress in Istanbul.

The effect on global oil shares has been predictably bullish. The oil segments of Europe’s STOXX 600 and the U.S.’s S&P 500 extended their outperformance of the wider stock market this year.

For investors, the crude oil price rally is a particular boon as they brace for the latest reports of likely value destruction from oil groups which will soon disclose quarterly reports.

Strong stock price rebounds this year may be trimmed in the wake of these results.

Still, with British majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP rising around 10% a piece in the space of a week before Brent’s new yearly high, could their shares enjoy further upside, especially given that they will not report quarterly reports for three further weeks, before both release results on 1st November?

 

From a technical perspective, charts of both Shell and BP point to continuation of recoveries that began this year, following their deepest falls for decades.

However, weekly views show Shell, which closed in London at 2116p, approaching a failure high from earlier in the summer at 2127p whilst BP broke the downtrend that had capped it since 2006, only last week.

In doing so, the latter sailed past a closely watched weekly close from April 2015.

Little now stands in the share’s way ahead of the 61.8% (519p) marker of its sharp April-July 2010 decline.

However, this price has blocked the stock’s attempts to recoup on three clear occasions over the last six years.

Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index for BP stock (sub-chart filled in blue) which gauges the speed and strength of changes in its price, has not been more ‘overbought’ since January 2010.

At that time, the traditional significance of its overbought state proved accurate in the months that followed, given that the shares more than halved between April and May of that year.

Even so, for the nearer future, even if BP is drawn lower in the coming weeks, a similar lag could still be a positive factor for its shares, in the absence of significant and immediate overhead impediments before 519p.

 

WEEKLY CHART

bp-weekly-10th-october-2016_correct-downtrend2

Please click image to enlarge

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.