bottomless crude oil wti likely headed towards 30s 1919532015

Crude oil started the new trading week under pressure once again as persistent oversupply concerns were exasperated by preliminary GDP data from Japan on Monday […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 18, 2015 1:33 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Crude oil started the new trading week under pressure once again as persistent oversupply concerns were exasperated by preliminary GDP data from Japan on Monday that showed the economy contracting last quarter. Though the contraction was slightly less than prior consensus expectations, the data raised questions as to the demand outlook for the world’s third largest economy and third biggest oil consumer.

This data from Japan compounds recent indications of a troubled economy in China, which is the second biggest consumer of crude oil.

Arguably more pressing than these new concerns over sustained global demand, however, are the ongoing conditions of global oversupply and overproduction. Last week, OPEC reported close to record levels of production for July, as the organization’s Persian Gulf members continue to staunchly refuse a cut-back. Oman’s oil and gas ministry also just reported that production levels climbed above 1 million barrels per day in July for the first time in the country’s history.

WTI Daily Chart

 

On top of all of this, the US oil rig count was reported last week to have risen for the fourth consecutive week, indicating growing production in the US as well.

If all of these overproduction conditions were not enough to weigh on the price of crude oil, there are still heavy concerns over the lifting of Iran sanctions that would result in a further supply glut from the addition of Iranian oil.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark for crude oil fell to a new six-year low just above 41.00 on Monday as supply and demand worries pressured prices. Last week, WTI had already broken down marginally below key support around the 42.00 level, which was established back in March. Now that this breakdown has occurred, persistent oversupply conditions and global under-demand projections could quickly push WTI below the 40.00 psychological level, with a major downside target around 35.00, which was last approached in late 2008.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.