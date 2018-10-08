The bond bell rings

Despite a reputation for volatility, the month of September ended on a subdued note. The S&P500 closed the month within 1% of its all-time high, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields finishing at 3.05% and within the range of the prior 6-months. While the Volatility Index, the VIX often referred to as the market’s barometer of fear, closed the month slightly lower at 12.1. Both stocks and the VIX supported by the view that the strength in the U.S. economy could withstand the challenge of a 6th interest rate hike, an escalation in U.S. - China trade tensions and continued pressure on emerging market bond and currencies.

October has a reputation for being a challenging month and the early indications are that this month will be no different. U.S.10-year Treasury yields surged higher last week as various Fed speakers including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, warned the central bank could eventually boost its benchmark rate past the neutral level. Also supporting the move higher in U.S. yields was another round of strong economic data in the U.S., including last Fridays labour market data with the unemployment rate falling to 3.7%, its lowest level since 1969!

For those who have attended the City Index Trader Education webinars hosted by TECHFX TRADERS one of the key modules of the advanced Trade Like a Pro course is the study of Intermarket Relationships. Within this module we highlight that low interest rates are supportive of stocks and vice versa. While the direction of interest rates (and currency movements) is important to stock markets so too is the speed of the move.

Slightly lost in the monthly chart below is that the push higher in yields last week occurred very quickly, accelerating after breaking the May 3.13% high. In terms of the next upside target levels, 3.30% may provide some short-term resistance, however there is scope for continuation towards 3.50% and then the 3.77% high of November 2011 in the months ahead.

The point can be made that besides the brief selloff in early February, the S&P500 has largely ignored the grinding move higher in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields this year and the S&P500 has moved higher in tandem with rising U.S 10-year Treasury yields. However, as can be observed on the chart below, last Wednesday, when U.S. 10-year Treasury yields surged above 3.13% the S&P500 finally payed notice to the ringing of the bond market warning bell.

With U.S. 10-year Treasury yields likely to continue to rise and with the S&P500 falling and closing the week below the key support at 2907/00 area, the risk of a deeper correction in the S&P500 has increased. Technically if the S&P500 breaks and closes below the support provided by the September 2865 low it would open up a move towards the 200-day moving average at 2765. For a more positive view of the S&P 500 to emerge, a break and close above 2950 is required.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 8th of October 2018. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

