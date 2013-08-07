boes forward guidance cheered by gbp 867372013

Carney’s BoE introduced a 7% unemployment threshold, implying that monetary policy will not be tightened unless the ILO measure of unemployment nears 7% from its […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 7, 2013 9:38 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Carney’s BoE introduced a 7% unemployment threshold, implying that monetary policy will not be tightened unless the ILO measure of unemployment nears 7% from its current level of 7.8%.

In an effort to signal that it will not undermine price stability, the BoE maintained its inflation target unchanged at 2.0% and issued 3 knock-out conditions, which would invalidate the guidance in the event that 1) CPI forecasts exceed 2.5% in 18-24 months; 2) if inflation expectations are disanchored; and 3) if monetary policy poses a threat to financial stability.

FX Traders Focus on Growth

Despite the BoE’s revolutionary employment threshold implying rates won’t be raised for another 2 years, sterling rallies as traders highlight the improved growth implications of rates remaining low rather than focusing on the yield implication of the currency.

The introduction of forward guidance signaling low rates for another 2 years was generally discounted by bond, FX and equities but these markets react differently and so does their Buy-the-rumour & sell-the-fact reaction function. Perhaps some equity traders were not happy with the 3 knock-out clauses that would invalidate the 7% unemployment guidance.

With the BoE raising its 2013 and 2014 GDP forecasts to 1.5% from 1.2% and to 2.7% from 1.9% respectively, the central bank may get the best of both worlds, keeping rates low for at least 2 more years, without being constrained by a hard inflation target, which now becomes in function of the BoE forecast rather than the actual data.

And since UK economic data has revealed the strongest set of macro figures over the past 2 months under the £375 in asset purchases, maintaining monetary policy status quo is expected to favour the growth implications of the dual-mandated BOE policy.

Markets did not need Carney to tell them interest rates will not be raised before 2014. Although today’s report implies rates won’t be raised before 2015, gilt yields could well begin a gradual ascent as long as jobless figures chart their 2-year path towards 7% unemployment rate. GBPUSD turns its sights towards $1.5630 as the next immediate target, followed by $1.5720 before end of August. Support above 1.5050 is anticipated to hold for now.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.