boe minutes set to be released 1319582015

In the UK today the votes are in for the interest rate and the QE, no changes are expected here with 9-0 to keep rates […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 22, 2015 6:08 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

In the UK today the votes are in for the interest rate and the QE, no changes are expected here with 9-0 to keep rates unchanged and 9-0 with keeping QE unchanged. This will have little effect in the pound’s trading unless we have a surprise turn.

Cable started the week on a downward trend falling from 1.4950 to 1.4850 and initially looked like it would give back a lot of last week’s gains, but this turned around yesterday afternoon as it hit a bid tone and rallied back up to 1.4950 where we sit now. Not much in this rally but a softer dollar was the key as it weakened against most of the majors.

EUR/USD
Supports 1.0670-1.0600-1.0550 | Resistance 1.0790-1.0850-1.0915

USD/JPY
Supports 119.25-118.83-118.50 | Resistance 119.95-120.25-120.70

GBP/USD
Supports 1.4860-1.4800-1.4745 | Resistance 1.4980-1.5030-1.5100

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.