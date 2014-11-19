boe fed minutes forex play 901832014

Sterling gets a boost after the Bank of England minutes revealed a more hawkish view on inflation, despite the vote remaining a 7-2 split majority […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 19, 2014 11:24 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sterling gets a boost after the Bank of England minutes revealed a more hawkish view on inflation, despite the vote remaining a 7-2 split majority in favour of holding rates unchanged at 0.50%. The main reason gilt yields and sterling are nudging upwards is that some members hold the view that excess capacity could fall faster on current interest rates than was communicated in last week’s BoE quarterly inflation report. But don’t bet the on the minutes of the Fed’s October meeting doing the same for the greenback.

Since the BoE quarterly inflation report is led by the dovish head of economic forecasting, Andrew Haldane, the minutes were an opportunity for the hawks (McCafferty, Weale) to vocalize the view that wage growth has increased and inflation risks remained to the upside, not to the downside as was assessed in last week’s inflation report.

Yet, these minutes are unlikely to alter market expectations that rates will be raised no earlier than next autumn.

Looking ahead, we expect sterling to retreat again later tonight as the Rochester and Strood by-election looks set to be another victory for UKIP, thereby highlighting the anti-EU risk play for the currency. But before that, a speech from BoE MPC member Nemet Shafik at 14:45 GMT today could restrain the pound’s bounce as Ms Shafik is known to lean on the dovish side of the policy spectrum.

Beware USD bulls from Fed minutes

US dollar bulls are holding their breath ahead of today’s release of the minutes from the FOMC Oct 28-29th meeting, and whether members will repeat their preoccupations over the strength of the US dollar. Last month’s release of minutes from the September meeting hit the dollar across the board as they went so far as to refer to the currency’s appreciation as a risk to growth, rather than the recent description of an inflation-dampening force.

The rise in the dollar between the September and October Fed meetings was more modest than that between the July and September meetings, but this is unlikely to prevent the Fed from re-expressing concerns over the currency, especially as the Bank of Japan took the plunge into further QE, days after the Fed’s official end of QE3.

USD/JPY, GBP/USD and gold

US 10-year bond yields are a mere three basis points higher than they were at the October 29th meeting, but the US currency has broadened its gains across the board, with the USD index well into its fifth consecutive monthly rise—the longest since 2010. More references to the USD in the Fed minutes is likely to provide USD bulls with a temporary opportunity to re-enter USD/JPY longs and GBP/USD shorts at more attractive levels, with 120 yen and $1.5380 looming large. This could also mean an extension in gold’s recent rebound towards the four-month trendline resistance of $1230.A break above $1260 is unlikely at this time.

Gold & USDX Nov 19

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.