BoC keeps rate unchanged

The Bank of Canada has kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 4, 2020 11:46 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

BoC keeps rate unchanged

Yesterday, the Bank of Canada kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected, pointing out that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic "appears to have peaked, although uncertainty about how the recovery will unfold remains high." The central bank said it is committed "to continue large-scale asset purchases until the economic recovery is well underway."
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/CAD has broken below the lower boundary of a triangle and is capped by its declining moving averages. The daily RSI stands within its selling area between 50 and 30. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.3900. The nearest support would be set at previous overlap at 1.3435 and a second one would be set at set at horizontal support at 1.3200 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Related tags: Forex Forex Canada

Latest market news

View more
Gold Forecast: Why XAU/USD Selling Could Accelerate if $2275 Gives Way
Yesterday 07:30 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ falls as treasury yields rise
Yesterday 01:41 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Under Pressure as French Election Looms
Yesterday 11:57 AM
Crude Oil Forecast: Analysis Update
Yesterday 08:57 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:38 AM
Another ugly inflation surprise ignites risk of August RBA hike
Yesterday 02:44 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Market trader analysing data
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Under Pressure as French Election Looms
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:57 AM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: RBA on alert for another upside inflation surprise
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 25, 2024 11:28 PM
      Mountain against a sunset
      US dollar reversal may spark meaningful unwind in Chinese yuan, Japanese yen
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 25, 2024 01:35 AM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD forecast in sharp focus as French election nears
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 24, 2024 12:29 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.