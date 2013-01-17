blockbuster third company in the past week to go into administration 849922013

- Blockbuster announced yesterday that it has gone in to administration, making it the third company in the past week, to have succumbed to recent […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 17, 2013 10:40 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- Blockbuster announced yesterday that it has gone in to administration, making it the third company in the past week, to have succumbed to recent challenging trading conditions, joining HMV and Jessops. Consequently investors had a pessimistic feel towards retail stocks and overall the FTSE index finished down 0.2% yesterday.

- This morning was a different story however as Primark; owned by Associated British Foods; reported a massive 25% rise in sales in the past quarter. This saw the retailer leading the way in early trading with shares up 4.5%. Home Retail Group and Dixons Retail also posted strong reports.

- The FTSE index remained flat and there was little movement away from the 6105 level. Rio Tinto was the FTSE’s biggest faller as shares slipped 3.5% after the news that they have sacked their CEO in connection with a $14 billion writedown of shares.

- The DOW and DAX were both down around 20 points at 13485 and 7665 respectively. In currencies, the Japanese Yen is down against the Sterling, Euro and US dollar.

- Finally, we have two US figures to watch out for at 1.30pm; that’s the Unemployment Claims and Building Permits.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.