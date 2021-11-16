Bitcoin upgrade bulldozed by new bill and concerns of tighter monetary policy

Midway through last week, the correlation broke down. After making a fresh all-time high at $69,000 following the highest U.S. inflation reading since 1990, Bitcoin has since fallen over 10%.

The declines come despite the Taproot upgrade to the Bitcoin that went live over the weekend, combining two long-desired upgrades, Merklized Abstract Syntax Trees (MAST) and Schnorr signatures, which enhance Bitcoin's privacy, scalability, and efficiency.

Two main factors are driving the decline in Bitcoins price:

The first is a higher rate of inflation may force the Fed to speed up the pace of tapering of bond purchases. It may also see the Fed tighten monetary policy sooner than expected. Reduced central bank liquidity and higher interest rates are a headwind for risky assets, including cryptocurrencies which sit at the pointy end of the risk asset spectrum

The second factor driving the breakdown is the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law earlier this week by U.S. President Joe Biden. The Bill includes tax reporting provisions that apply to cryptocurrencies.

Exchanges will be required to disclose who their customers are, and U.S. persons receiving over $10,000 in cryptocurrencies will need to report the transaction to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) - thereby signaling the end of hidden gain for investors in cryptocurrencies.

Technically today's break and daily close below short-term support at $64,000 build on the signs of preliminary rejection from Bitcoins $69,000 high from last week. We shift to a neutral bias in the short term looking for the pullback to extend initially towards $59,500 with scope to the late October low of $55,500.

Pending signs of basing in this region look to re-open longs in Bitcoin in anticipation of a rally towards $75,000 into year-end.

