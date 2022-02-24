Bitcoin slammed on Ukraine conflict: So much for digital gold?

The total market capitalization of cryptoassets has fallen by more than $150B in the last 24 hours alone - see the levels to watch on Bitcoin moving forward!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 25, 2022 1:50 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

The simmering geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine have devolved into an all-out invasion of the Eastern European country, driving global investors into safe-haven assets like US bonds, the Japanese yen, and gold.

Did you notice any notable absences from the above safe haven list? What about the so-called “digital gold”, Bitcoin?

Unfortunately for crypto’s true believers, the nascent asset class is selling off across the board, and the total market capitalization of cryptoassets has fallen by more than $150B in the last 24 hours alone!

Why is Bitcoin falling?

 

While it’s not surprising to see smaller “altcoins,” which are in many cases more akin to early-stage technology startups, falling as a massive wave of risk aversion hits global markets, the accompanying selloff in Bitcoin serves as a prominent reminder that the “institutions are coming” narrative is a double-edged sword:With larger funds, corporations, and investors allocating to Bitcoin over the last year or two, correlations between the cryptocurrency and more traditional investments have surged.

As the chart below shows, the rolling 90-day correlation between Bitcoin and the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 has turned generally positive, with the current reading of 0.78 showing a strong correlation between technology stocks and Bitcoin:

CI_BITCOIN_IS_HIGHLY_CORRELATED_WITH_THE_NASDAQ_100

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Where next for Bitcoin?

Looking ahead, Bitcoin remains in a bearish medium-term trend off its November high, with the 50-day EMA trending lower below the downward-trending 200-day EMA. The next level of support to watch comes from January’s lows in the $34,000 level, but the strong bearish momentum and ongoing geopolitical turmoil may well be enough to blast through that level in short order. Below $34,000, the next logical target for bears would be the 2021 lows in the $29,000-30,000 zone.

Even if we do see prices bounce from one of these support levels, crypto traders are more likely to sell into strength as long as Bitcoin remains below its 200-day EMA in the 45,000 zone.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Russia Bitcoin USD Cryptocurrencies Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Russia articles

banks_03
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 06:01 PM
    Rocket taking off on a bright day
    Natural Gas ekes out all-time highs
    By:
    May 3, 2022 06:27 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Natural Gas soars to highest level since October on new EU sanctions
      By:
      April 5, 2022 02:53 PM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        USD/RUB back to pre-invasion levels; watch USD/PLN and USD/HUF
        By:
        March 30, 2022 05:33 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.