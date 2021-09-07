Bitcoin shaky on debut what comes next

A milestone overnight as Bitcoin officially became legal tender in El Salvador.

September 8, 2021 8:35 AM
If day one is anything to go by, other countries who might have been considering treading the same path may now be having second thoughts as Bitcoin plunged due to a technical issue that forced the government to disconnect its digital wallet. 


The adoption of Bitcoin is the brainchild of President Nayib Bukele and designed to draw more of the nation's impoverished citizens into the financial system and to make it cheaper to send remittances. 

Facilitating its role as legal tender in El Salvador, 200 Bitcoin ATMs have been installed around the country to facilitate the exchange of Bitcoin for U.S. dollars. Furthermore, citizens are now able to pay for goods and services and pay their taxes in Bitcoin. All nice in theory. 

However, today's debut also reinforces the argument that Bitcoin is not "money." Money, amongst other things, should be a reliable store of value without excessive volatility. 

If a 17% overnight fall in Bitcoin isn't enough to reinforce the volatility inherent in the most prominent cryptocurrency, then perhaps Bitcoins 50% fall from its Aprils $64,895 high provides a better example. Should a fall of a similar magnitude occur today, it would halve the purchasing power and the wealth of El Salvador's citizens fully invested in Bitcoin. 

The volatility that works against the idea of Bitcoin's widespread adoption as legal tender draws investors and traders to the space alike. Bitcoins daily close back above the 200 day moving average at $46,000 should settle frayed nerves along with the observation it held above the band of support, formerly resistance between $42,000 and $40,000. 

Providing Bitcoin continues to hold above the support levels noted above, the bias is that Bitcoin has seen a short-term position flush/low and that after the dust settles, a recovery can begin. 

However, if Bitcoin were to break and close below $40,000, it would likely suggest a deeper correction is underway. 

Bitcoin Daily Chart

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of September 8, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Cryptocurrencies

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Cryptocurrencies articles

Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Bitcoin Forecast: Is the Rally Losing its Steam?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
November 15, 2024 08:34 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 12, 2024 11:00 AM
      Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
      Bitcoin, Ethereum analysis: Awaiting a break in BTC/USD and ETH/USD
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        The history of money
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        April 27, 2023 02:08 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.