Bitcoin plunges amid crypto carnage

Bitcoin is now more than 50% cheaper compared to the record high it had reached last year

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 10, 2022 1:40 AM
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Everything bar the US dollar has fallen today - cryptos included. Today saw Bitcoin drop to a fresh 2022 low below $33K, as the carnage continued for the fifth straight day and into the seventh consecutive week. At just over $32K, Bitcoin is now more than 50% cheaper compared to the record high it had reached last year. The next big level at $30K is now within sight, but it remains to be seen whether it can bottom around this psychological level.

BTCUSD

Source: StoneX and TradingView.com

So far, there appears to be no dip buyers despite the significant sale. Of course, Bitcoin and other digital currencies are not alone. Even gold has been unable to decouple itself from the ongoing bond market rout or the rallying US dollar. In fact, if you look at gold and FX markets, there appears to be no signs of any serious haven demand. As well as precious metals, the likes of the Japanese yen and Swiss franc have shown no strength whatsoever.

Much like gold and silver, cryptos are struggling because they don’t provide any interest or dividends. The fact that the dollar is meanwhile also rising, makes them even less appealing. It is also possible that much of the crypto selling could be due to forced liquidation of crypto assets as investors try to free up margin for their losing equity and metals positions.

Against such a fundamental backdrop, it is difficult to see why cryptos will bottom out any time soon. Granted, we will see bounces here and there, but for as long as yields on government bonds are on the rise and the dollar is in an uptrend, the risks remain skewed to the downside.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin USD BTC/USD

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.