Bitcoin Forecast: Is the Rally Losing its Steam?

Bitcoin Forecast: After the DXY pulled back from the 107-mark, Bitcoin retraced to the 86,000 level, reflecting a slight cooling in Trump-driven market momentum. Is the 100,000 mark still within reach?

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 15, 2024 7:34 PM
Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events:

  • The Trump market momentum is on a possible recharge mode
  • DXY pulled back from the 107-mark, Bitcoin pulled back from the 93,000 high

This year, analysts and investors have widely set Bitcoin’s target at 100k, a level that has remained in sight since the January 2024 bull run took prices to a record 73,800. Bitcoin’s current trajectory has continued to surpass expectations, especially after the US elections in November. However, caution arises around possible reversal volatility near 100k.

Get our exclusive guide to bitcoin trading in Q4 2024

Current market trends are closely tied to expectations for Trump’s policy agenda, with momentum likely to recharge through the Christmas holidays and into early 2025. Notably, Trump’s policies could undergo adjustments if they conflict with legal requirements or economic sustainability.

Market focus has now shifted toward Trump’s agenda rather than Fed rate or inflation expectations, with inflation risks persisting into 2025 as potential tariff and tax policies under Trump could impact Fed rate control and overall inflation.

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

BTCUSD: Weekly Time Frame – Log Scale

BTCUSD_2024-11-15_11-33-11

Source: Tradingview

Following Bitcoin’s trend from a weekly time frame and Elliott Wave perspective, the fifth wave is currently in play, with the trendline connecting the 2021 peaks acting as a potential target and resistance level. The RSI has also returned to overbought territory.

The boundaries of the parallel channels formed since 2021 serve as potential support zones for pullbacks, starting with the mid-channel between the 73,000 and 69,000 range. A decisive close below 66,000 could pull the trend further toward the lower boundary of the upper channel near the 50,000-mark.

Bitcoin Forecast: BTCUSD_2024-11-15_11-46-39

Source: Tradingview

From the upside, using the Fibonacci retracement tool from the November 2021 high of 69,000 to the November 2022 low of 15,480, the uptrend since 2022 respects retracement ratios at 0.272 (31,000), the golden 0.618 (73,790), and 1 (69,000), with the 1.618 target slightly above 100k near 102,000.

Significant volatility may occur around the 100k mark, given its psychological impact and potential for profit-taking.

If sustainable deregulation is achieved during Trump’s term, cryptocurrencies could see an increased share in investor portfolios by 2025

--- Written by Razan Hilal – on X: @ Rh_waves

Related tags: Bitcoin USD Cryptocurrencies Trump Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bitcoin USD articles

crypto_03
Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
    Bitcoin_eye
    Bitcoin toys with a record high, but volumes signal a warning
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 22, 2025 05:07 AM
      Bitcoin Update: Buyers Struggle to Break Key Resistance at $106k
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      January 21, 2025 05:49 PM
        Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
        Bitcoin Analysis: Will Bears Break Through the 90k Barrier?
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        January 13, 2025 10:07 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.