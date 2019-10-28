﻿

Bitcoin Blasts Off But Bearish Trend Still Beckons

Bears could see the current stall at trend line resistance as an opportunity to bet against the near-term momentum...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 29, 2019 12:13 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Bitcoin Blasts Off, But Bearish Trend Still Beckons

Last week, we highlighted a Bollinger Band “Squeeze” pattern in Bitcoin, noting that “the market is poised to see a breakout and a return of volatility.”

While we were looking for a bearish continuation at the time, a major fundamental development before the weekend “flipped the script” for the entire crypto market. Xi Jinping, the President of China (a country that was previously hostile to cryptoassets), stressed that the country should “commit to accelerating the development of blockchain [the technology that underpins Bitcoin and other cryptoassets] and aim at taking the leading position in the emerging technology.” According to Xi, China will promote using blockchain technology to solve real problems in the existing financial system and is “ready” to launch its own national digital currency after five years of development.

Coming from the leader of the world’s second-largest economy, this strong endorsement of the potential for blockchain technology led to a massive rally in Bitcoin and the crypto markets more broadly. After finding support at previously-identified support in the $7300 area, Bitcoin surged nearly 40% in less than 48 hours to hit an intraday high above $10,300:

Source: Trading View, FOREX.com

Prices have since settled down in the mid-$9,000s, solidly above the late-September to mid-October range. Technically speaking, Bitcoin still remains in a textbook bearish trend off its June highs, with the general trend of lower highs and lower lows intact.

While this weekend’s fundamental news may mark a more significant turning point for the cryptocurrency, bulls who missed the initial surge may want to wait to see if prices can close above the bearish trend line and key psychological resistance in the $10,000 area before buying. Meanwhile, bears could see the current stall at trend line resistance as an opportunity to bet against the near-term momentum for a retracement back toward $9,000 or below this week.


Related tags: Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin USD

Latest market news

View more
FOMC Meeting Preview: Deciphering the Dot Dilemma for the Fed
Today 05:35 PM
Crude oil analysis Strong Chinese demand fuels rally
Today 04:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises on Google, Apple AI chatter
Today 01:11 PM
USD/JPY analysis: BoJ and FOMC Meetings Key Focus in Financial Markets – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:19 AM
Crude oil consolidates bullish break, gold heavy after record run
Today 06:10 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Cryptocurrencies articles

Market trader analysing data
EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 12, 2024 11:00 AM
    Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
    Bitcoin, Ethereum analysis: Awaiting a break in BTC/USD and ETH/USD
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      The history of money
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      April 27, 2023 02:08 AM
        Research
        Bitcoin analysis: BTC dips but long-term outlook remains bullish
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 19, 2023 03:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.