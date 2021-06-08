Bitcoin 2021 fanfare greeted by silence

Following last week's disappointing US payrolls data, the next clue as to the state of the US economy comes on Thursday in the shape of US CPI data for May, a number that is expected to again run “hot”.

June 8, 2021 4:08 PM

However, after last month’s CPI report surprised with the highest month on month rise in core prices since the 1980s, the bar for a strong reaction this month has been set much higher and as such a more tame reaction is likely this time around.

Supporting the idea of a less volatile reaction, there appears to be growing acceptance of the Feds view that the current rise in inflation is transitory and a recognition that the Fed is focused on the labour market ahead of inflation.

As such, a strong inflation number on Thursday night is unlikely to bring forward the Feds timetable to commence tapering. Although it may prompt the Fed to start its evitable discussion on tapering at the June FOMC, along with an attempt to separate timelines for tapering and rate hikes.

For the record the market is expecting to see a further acceleration to 4.6% y/y in headline inflation with core inflation rising to 3.4% y/y as the deflationary effects from a year ago drop out, and the impact of higher commodity prices, supply bottlenecks and pent up demand following the reopening continue to impact.

In line with this, while the US dollar might find some temporary support following the release of the number the more attractive opportunity may be found in shorting USD/JPY if it breaks/closes below trendline support coming in near 109.00, following the release of the CPI data.

Learn more about trading FX

This would provide an initial indication a decline towards the April low at 107.47 is underway with some risks of a deeper pullback towards wave equality and the 200day moving average coming in between 106.90 and 106.30ish. A move that would bring USDJPY back in line with US 10 year yields as viewed on the second chart below.

Related tags: ASX RBA GDP

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ASX articles

aus_02
ASX 200 analysis: I’m not banking on a record high despite softer CPI
By:
Matt Simpson
January 29, 2025 10:47 PM
    aus_02
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: Inflation Miss Sets Stage for First RBA Rate Cut Since 2020
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2025 01:51 AM
      EUR/AUD taps out, Wall Street could throw the ASX a lifeline (for now)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 14, 2025 04:22 AM
        banks_05
        ASX 200 teases bears with a potential swing high
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 8, 2025 12:31 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.