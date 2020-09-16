﻿

Big Gainer at the Opening Bell Tapestry

Tapestry appears to be rising as a result of analyst upgrades.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 16, 2020 9:05 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

On Wednesday morning, Tapestry (TPR), a designer of clothing and luxury leather products gapped up approximately 6.0% before continuing to advance. Before market open, the company was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Deutsche Bank.  

Looking at a daily chart, Tapestry's stock price has been rising rapidly since Thursday, September 10th, after the company was initiated with a recommendation of "outperform" at Exane. The RSI is bullish and has entered overbought territory sitting at roughly 73. Price has also just made an intraday cross above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), which is a positive signal. If price can close above the 200-day SMA, it will be an even stronger bullish signal. Price appears to be headed to retest the $20.25 resistance level. If the momentum continues it will likely penetrate that level and advance towards the $22.00 resistance level. On the other hand, since the RSI is in overbought territory, we could see a sell off that brings price back around its $16.00 support level. Price will likely find support at $16.00 and bounce. If price fails to bounce, we could watch price break down further to $14.25. If price cannot rebound off of $14.25 it would be a bearish signal that could send price tumbling lower.             



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
