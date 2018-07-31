Last week BP Plc agreed to buy U.S. shale oil and gas assets from global miner BHP Billiton for $10.5 billion, this will expand the British oil major's footprint in some of the United States most productive oil basins. The acquisition of about 500,000 producing acres marks the largest purchase in 20 years for BP and ends the high-cost high-risk Shale oil business for BHP. This sale now ends a disastrous seven-year foray by BHP into shale oil, on which the company effectively blew up $19 billion of shareholders' funds. U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management has been pressing the mining company to rationalise the onshore assets for the past 18 months. BHP put the business up for sale August 2017 and the sale price was better than the $8 billion expected, and investors were pleased that BHP planned to return the proceeds to shareholders. The world's biggest miner said it would record a further one-off shale charge of about $2.8 billion post-tax in its 2018 financial year results.

In other consolidation, BHP had also agreed to sell Cerro Colorado copper mine to private equity fund EMR Capital, an Australian based investment fund. Cerro Colorado is located in the Tarapacá region, has yielded 77,000 tonnes of copper in fiscal 2016. BHP's flagship mine Escondida, which also is in Chile, yields more than 10 times that amount annually.

Back in June 2018, BHP also announced the approval of expenditure on the South flank project in the Pilbara region. With an expected mine life of 25 years, first production is due to start 2021. This is an important development in the Iron ore portfolio as the in ground iron ore is of high quality 61 to 62 %. This is becoming the trend in China to look for higher quality base materials to bring down the cost and emissions in the refining process of the final steel product.

The price chart for BHP has reached an interesting juncture and offers a potential breakout trade for traders.

Taking a look at the weekly chart from August 2017 when it announced the sale of the Shale assets, BHP entered into a Primary Up Trend. The resistance level at $28.0 reached in November 2017 was used as the support level and then a new resistance set at the new high of $32.0. As previously seen the $32.0 level is now providing solid price support in this consolidation zone. The outside range (higher high and a lower low than previous weekly candle) set last week is now the important price range and the fact that this closed near the high is very bullish for further price gains.The Relative Strength Indicator is supportive of positive price momentum with a reading over “50”.

The daily chart of BHP further supports the bullish picture because within the consolidation zone are the “3 lows”, this is an important observation in pattern recognition. This consolidation would now be considered as complete. As the last candle closed at the highest level since August 2014 a further breakout is expected. I have indicated a stop loss level at $32.90, price at this level would be at risk of a retest of $32.0 or less.