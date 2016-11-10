bhp billiton further potential upmove towards key long term resistance zone 2681492016

“Infrastructure upgrading” will one of the next key strategic stock picking theme going forward in the next three to six months.  The two main catalysts […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 10, 2016 11:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

“Infrastructure upgrading” will one of the next key strategic stock picking theme going forward in the next three to six months.  The two main catalysts that will drive this theme are developed countries’ shift towards using fiscal policy tools to drive the next stage of economic growth as their respective central banks have started to ease down on quantitative easing (QE) programmes (U.S. Fed) or reluctant to extend its QE programme (ECB) and even change of liquidity management (BOJ’s yield curve targeting that has replaced the prior absolute targeted amount of JBGs that are required to be purchase under BOJ’s QQE programme).

Secondly, one of campaign pledges made by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is to ramp up infrastructure spending to around U.S $550 billion. Given that both the House and Senate are now in control by the Republicans, Trump’s infrastructure spending plans are likely to be able to pass without much objections except that an increase in fiscal spending from Trump’s fiscal policy plans that include massive tax cuts that would amount to around U.S.$5 trillion in the next 10 years are required to be funded by some cutbacks elsewhere.

Nevertheless, a positive feedback loop at least in the medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) has been set in place for base metal commodities and cement related stocks to benefit an upcoming global change in expansionary policy from the fiscal side via “Infrastructure upgrading”.  For this upcoming week, we will feature a base metal commodities related stock, BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton (ASX: BHP) 

bhp-daily_10-nov-2016 (Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

  • Medium-term uptrend as indicated by the ascending trendline in place since 20 January 2016 remains intact with key pivotal support at 21.00.
  • Upside momentum of price action remains positive as indicated by the RSI oscillator coupled with an increasing volume.
  • The significant resistance zone stands at 28.92/31.67 which is defined by the long-term descending trendline in place since 11 April 2011 and a Fibonacci cluster.

Conclusion

As long as the 21.00 medium-term pivotal support holds, BHP Billiton is likely to see a further potential up move to target 28.92 follow by 31.67 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 21.00 pivotal support may invalidate the preferred bullish bias to open up scope for a further decline towards the next support at 17.45.

Charts are from eSignal as at Thurs, 10 Nov 2016

Disclaimer

 

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.