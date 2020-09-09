Better Biz and Consumer Confidence data supports AUDUSD

Today is one of those days where so much happened in the overnight session, it’s almost impossible to know where to start.

September 9, 2020 11:20 AM
Close-up of market chart

Another sharp selloff in U.S. equities, a -7.6% fall in crude oil, and news that a leading potential vaccine candidate had been put on hold due to a suspected serious adverse reaction in a trial participant.

If we were to look a little deeper behind overnight moves and more broadly the events of September, it was in the currency markets that the moves commenced.

The EURUSD and the AUDUSD topped out and began to fall on September the 1st. U.S. equities started moving lower a few days later. It seems reasonable to turn to the currency market and specifically the AUDUSD to determine whether the moves of September continue or are reversed.

Importantly for the AUDUSD and despite ongoing stage 4 lockdowns in Victoria, there has been a significant and unexpected improvement in both business and consumer confidence.

Yesterday the NAB index of business confidence rose to -8 in August from -14 in July, moving further away from its March low of -66. This morning, the Westpac consumer confidence index improved by 18% to its highest level since before the onset of the pandemic.

Business and consumer confidence numbers are considered leading economic indicators and for that reason are closely watched by FX traders.

Following last Tuesdays textbook daily bearish reversal candle, from trendline resistance and the key .7400c resistance zone, the AUDUSD commenced a corrective pullback.

Supported by the better confidence data mentioned above, the AUDUSD has today held and commenced a tentative bounce from the trend channel support .7200/80c. Thus keeping the uptrend and positive bias intact and with scope for a retest of the September 1, .7415 high.  

For the positive bias to remain in place, the AUDUSD should not break below the .7200/.7180 support level, as it would warn that a deeper pullback is underway towards medium term support .7075/65.

Better Biz and Consumer Confidence data supports AUDUSD

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 9th of September 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: AUD USD EUR Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
      aus_03
      Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 24, 2024 02:03 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.