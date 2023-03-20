Baseline: Indonesia’s export bans reinforce local industry, limits exports

Natalie Scott-Gray highlights Indonesia's ‘grand strategy’ to support its domestic refining industries, limiting the export of unprocessed raw materials – most notably nickel – and increasing the shipment of refined products which benefit local industry.

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
March 20, 2023 10:00 PM
Molten metal
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Natalie Scott-Gray highlights Indonesia's ‘grand strategy’ to support its domestic refining industries, limiting the export of unprocessed raw materials – most notably nickel – and increasing the shipment of refined products which benefit local industry.

Import bans are probable. President Joko Widodo also announced that an import ban on nickel could be imposed this year. “In our grand strategy, we want to downstream all commodities”, adding, “other countries will realise that they must invest here or partner with our companies. That’s the only option.” Tax policy is another tool. A progressive tax has been proposed on Nickel Pig Iron (NPI) and ferronickel, based on the price of nickel (a 2% tax when nickel prices are above $15,000 per ton).

These policies are critical for the Indonesian economy. Nickel and stainless steel are the countries’ third largest exports. If Nickel refining takes place in Indonesia, it could add up to $35 billion to the economy.

Indonesia’s policies have drawn criticism from the World Trade Organization (WTO), which last November upheld EU claims its export ban and domestic processing requirements for nickel ore violated WTO rules. President Widodo was unconcerned: “Even though we lost at the WTO on this nickel issue…it’s okay. I have told the Minister to appeal.”

Nickel Price

 Nickel Price

Source: StoneX

Today Nickel prices are $22,728 per ton, 12% down in the year-to-date. A lot of bad news is in the price, and we expect $26,000 per ton by the end of the year. Forecasts are provided by StoneX Financial Ltd. These forecasts represent the views of the StoneX Metals and Energy teams and not necessarily those of FOREX.com or City Index analysts.

Taken from an analysis by Natalie Scott-Gray, Senior Metals Analyst.

Contact: Natalie.Scott-Gray@StoneX.com

Related tags: US Bonds Nokia US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US earnings US economy US Election US equities

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

US_flag_graph
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (SEP 2024)
By:
David Song
October 3, 2024 04:38 PM
    100USD_buildings
    US ISM Services Survey Preview (SEP 2024)
    By:
    David Song
    October 2, 2024 04:15 PM
      Research
      Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
        Research
        Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 4, 2024 06:55 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.