Australian stocks shrugged off overnight losses on Wall Street and regional bearishness, including renewed selling in Chinese stocks, to post solid gains of 2.5 per cent. Investors went bargain shopping and scooped up beaten down shares after the S&P/ASX 200 slipped below the 5,000 level in the opening hour of trade. The leadership was clearly provided by banks, which solidly outperformed other sectors.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 136 points, or 2.6 per cent, and closed at 5,137.3, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 129.6 points, or 2.5 per cent, at 5,143.8.

The top gaining sectors included financials (+3.71 per cent), real estate investment trusts (+3.18 per cent), materials (+2.36 per cent), industrials (+2.29 per cent) and healthcare (+2.02 per cent).

Telecommunication (-0.82 per cent) was the only sector that ended in negative territory.

Stocks

The big four banks were the clear winners of the day. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) shot up 3.60 per cent to AU$75.08, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) was up nearly 5 per cent to AU$30.90, National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) jumped 4.64 per cent to AU$31.09 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) closed just a sliver above 4 per cent at AU$27.99.

In mining, Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG), the second largest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, surged 11.01 per cent to AU$1.82, while Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) jumped 3.15 per cent to AU$48.45 and BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) closed higher by nearly 2 per cent to AU$23.34. Among the juniors, Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) shot up 5.18 per cent to AU$0.18, but Atlas Iron Limited (ASX:AGO) slid 4.76 per cent to AU$0.02. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) announced it's profit during the 12 months ended June had plunged 86 per cent on the back of weaker commodity prices.

Gold miners were on the defensive following declines in gold prices. Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) and Newcrest Mining Limited(ASX:NCM) both fell 3.92 per cent each to AU$1.96 and AU$11.04 respectively.

Among the supermarkets, except for Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR), which lost 0.83 per cent to AU$1.20, the other counters posted good gains. Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) gained over 5 per cent to close at AU$26.62, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, was up 2.52 per cent to AU$39.92 and Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) shot up 4.31 per cent to AU$31.00. Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) gained 3.35 per cent at AU$1.08.

Energy stocks were mixed. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) was up 0.67 per cent to AU$30.20, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) jumped 1.5 per cent to AU$5.90 and Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) rose 1.47 per cent to AU$0.69. However, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) lost 0.40 per cent to AU$4.95 and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) slid 0.26 per cent to AU$7.71.

Qantas Airways jumped nearly 6 per cent to AU$3.49, iiNet Limited (ASX:IIN) surged 7.83 per cent to AU$9.52 and Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) was up 3.22 per cent to AU$60.01.

Pacific Brands Limited (ASX:PBG), the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, shot up nearly 16 per cent to AU$0.445, after the company reported a smaller net loss of AU$97.7 million for the full year ended June 30 compared to AU$224.5 million in the previous year, and promised to resume dividends when it declares its next half yearly result in 2016.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

The People’s Bank of China used more ammunition to fight the debacle in the country’s stock markets and cut the one-year bank lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.6 per cent effective Wednesday. It also reduced one-year benchmark deposit rates by 25 basis points, according to the ABC and, in a simultaneous move, lowered the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 50 basis points to 18 per cent, effective from September 6.

On Wall Street Tuesday, US stocks gave up most of their early gains and instead, ended in negative territory. News of a Chinese rate cut as well as strong data on new home sales and consumer confidence helped stoke the initial rally. However, jittery investors appeared to have sold into the rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 1.3 per cent, or 205 points, to 15,666, while the S&P 500 slipped 1.4 per cent, or 26 points, to 1,868 and the Nasdaq lost 0.4 per cent, or 20 points, to 4,506.

The Australian dollar, which at one point had moved above 72.5 US cents on news of the Chinese rate cut and better commodity prices, give up gains on the release of strong US economic data, according to the Business Spectator. At 07:15 am this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 71.27 US cents, down from 71.82 US cents at the close of local trade on Tuesday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open lower given that at 6.59 am (AEST) the September ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Future contract was down 47 points at 5,080.