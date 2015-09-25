The Australian share market shrugged off growth fears triggered by US Fed pronouncements and recent Chinese data, choosing instead to put on a strong rally that added 1.5 per cent to the key indices.

Value buyers swooped on stocks at the open and the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rocketed about 80 points within the first hour of trading. Though the index spent the rest of the day trading sideways, most of the gains remained intact.

Buying was broad-based, with investors eyeing other sectors too beyond banking, materials and energy.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 73.6 points, or 1.5 per cent, and closed at 5,071.7, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 69.8 points, or 1.4 per cent, at 5,102.3.

The gaining sectors included real estate investment trusts (+2.76 per cent), consumer staples (+2.10 per cent), utilities (+1.91 per cent), telecommunications (+1.81 per cent), industrials (+1.76 per cent) and healthcare (+1.67 per cent). There was no losing sector.

Stocks

In supermarkets and retail, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) was up 1.56 per cent to AU$24.76, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, gained 2.51 per cent to AU$39.14, and Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) jumped 5.05 per cent to AU$1.04. Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) remained unchanged at AU$31.50 and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) fell 2.35 per cent to AU$0.83. A report in Sky News said this morning that cashed up Caltex, with AU$600 million in its kitty, might buy out Woolworths, its joint venture partner in retail grocery stores at Caltex service stations.

Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS), in the telecom space, moved up sharply by 1.78 per cent to AU$5.72, M2 Group Ltd (ASX:MTU) gained a similar percentage to AU$8.59 and TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) was up 3.15 per cent to AU$10.81.

The big banks all scored gains above 1 per cent. National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) was up 1.34 per cent to AU$30.20, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) higher by 1.30 per cent to AU$30.36, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) gained 1.26 per cent to AU$72.50 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) was up 1.30 per cent to AU$27.34.

In healthcare, Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) jumped 2.73 per cent to AU$19.96, ResMed Inc. (CHESS) (ASX:RMD) gained 2.13 per cent to AU$7.19, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) was up 1.60 per cent to AU$90.67 and Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) rose 1.24 per cent to AU$61.06.

In energy, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) shot up 2.43 per cent to AU$29.50, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) gained 1.68 per cent to AU$7.85 and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) was up 0.45 per cent to AU$6.70. However, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) lost ground by 0.62 per cent to close at AU$4.82, even as it started LNG production on schedule.

Mining was mixed. Though BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) was up 0.22 per cent to AU$22.85 and Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) gained 0.65 per cent to AU$48.30, Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) lost 1.38 per cent to end at AU$1.79. Gold producer Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST) shot up 7.69 per cent to AU$2.52 and was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200. However, Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU), Syrah Resources Ltd (ASX:SYR) and Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) were mineral exploration companies that topped the losers’ list of the S&P/ASX 200.

Media conglomerate Ten Network Holdings Limited (ASX:TEN) was up 5.41 per cent to AU$0.195 and was the second best gainer on the S&P/ASX 200. Another media company, Sky Network Television Ltd(ASX:SKT), also figured in the top gainers on the S&P/ASX 200, ticking up 5.23 per cent to AU$0.22.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

ANZ economists Warren Hogo and Justin Fabo said they expect the RBA to trim interest rates twice in the first half of 2016 in response to poor global growth and high unemployment, according to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald. "We now expect the RBA to cut the cash rate by a further 50 basis points next year, taking the cash rate to 1.50 per cent," they said. "Pinpointing the timing of the cuts is tricky, but we are pencilling in 25 basis point cuts in February and May at this stage."

US Fed chair Janet Yellen said today that the central bank may still raise interest rates later this year. In a 40-page speech at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Ms. Yellen hinted to financial markets not to read too much into the decision at the latest Fed meeting to hold off from raising rates. “It will likely be appropriate to raise the target range of the federal funds rate sometime later this year and to continue boosting short-term rates at a gradual pace thereafter as the labor market improves further and inflation moves back to our 2 percent objective,” Ms. Yellen said, as reported by the WSJ.

On Wall Street Thursday, stocks ended lower as investors dumped shares in the healthcare and biotech sectors, while also worrying about global growth on news of job cuts by Caterpillar. As investors chose to keep a low profile ahead of Janet Yellen’s speech, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 78.57 points, or 0.48 percent, to 16,201.32, the S&P 500 lost 6.52 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,932.24 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.27 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,734.48.

The Australian dollar was trading higher following weakness in the US dollar ahead of Yellen’s speech, as well as a rebound in commodity prices, according to the Business Spectator. At 06:10 am this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 70.33 US cents, up from 69.80 US cents on Thursday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open flat given that at 06:57 AM this morning (AEST) the December ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Future contract was up just 2 points at 5,060.