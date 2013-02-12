barclays said they are cutting 3600 jobs and aim to save 1 7 billion in costs by 2015 852832013

- European markets opened mostly lower this morning FTSE was down at 6265 – Investors remain cautious ahead of inflation figures and from a dreary […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 12, 2013 10:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- European markets opened mostly lower this morning FTSE was down at 6265

- Investors remain cautious ahead of inflation figures and from a dreary performance in new York overnight, however, inflation figures came out at 9.30am this morning

- The banking sector will defiantly be in the spotlight today as it is now pushing the market higher with shares rising, Barclays shares have moved into the lead, up 0.75%, after the UK bank said it was cutting 3600 jobs and have aimed to save £1.7bn in costs by 2015, underlying profits at the bank came in at just over £7bn which was in line with expectations. Lloyds also creeping up behind improving 0.37p.

- For the broader European stock markets, Mario Draghi meets Spains Prime Minister Rajoy today at 3.30pm and European finance ministers meet in Brussels, finance ministers will be looking to meet some sort of agreement ahead of the G20 meeting on Friday, but the main focus will surely be following the banks, currently pushing the markets up into positive territory.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.