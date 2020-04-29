Barclays posted strong Q1 results – watch 108p

From a technical perspective, the stock price has broken above the upper Bollinger band. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) is now standing above 50%. However, Barclays faces significant hurdle near 108p. A daily closing price above the horizontal resistance at 108p would call for a reversal up trend and would open the way to a further rise towards 116p and 140p.

Alternatively, a break below 88.8p would invalidate the bullish bias and would call for a test of March 19 low at 73p.

