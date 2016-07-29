barclays earnings show blurry shape of things to come 2671892016

Barclays’ strategy to build a “transatlantic, consumer, corporate and investment bank with a global reach” might be “in very good shape” from CEO Jes Staley’s point of view, but investors need to keep a dollop of vision to hand at the halfway stage of 2016, because the outline of the plan still looks blurred in places.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 29, 2016 10:12 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Barclays’ strategy to build a “transatlantic, consumer, corporate and investment bank with a global reach” might be “in very good shape” from CEO Jes Staley’s point of view, but investors will need to keep a dollop of vision to hand at the halfway stage of 2016, because the outline of the plan still looks blurred in places.

Group profit before tax fell 20.7% compared to H1 2015, weighed down by layers of badly performing assets. These have allowed non-core losses before tax—which would have been even larger if some items and a £372m impairment in France were included—to balloon to £1.9bn from £745m, even though core profit before tax advanced 19%. Again, the core figure was flattered by a £615m gain, from disposal of Barclays’ Visa Europe stake, £400m of which has immediately been set aside for potential customer compensation.

Barclays’ key financial gauges also give stronger readings on assets which the group now sees as core than for the entire business. Barclays overall return on tangible shareholders’ equity (ROtE) was 21 basis points lower year-to-year at 4.8% when the half-year snapshot was taken, though we know it generally looks even lower by year end. (Thomson Reuters’ data shows ‘Common Equity’ at -0.3% at the end of 2015.)

At Barclays’ Corporate & International business ROtE advanced 330 points to 14.3%, outperforming pure-play European investment banks. If only investors could buy separate shares in Barclays’ investment bank.

Slight dizziness among investors from the mental gymnastics required to decide if Barclays truly ‘won’ in the first half, or not, would be understandable. Once it wears off, today’s stock jump (which still leaves the shares 50% lower than prices in early August 2015) will moderate, because whilst the core performance has protected an (already reduced) dividend outlook this time, a slower pace of core growth is all but assured for the full-year, and quarters beyond.

For now, at least the core profit result has been enough to wind Barclays shares back over the halfway point of their post-Brexit collapse.

From a technical point of view, our hourly chart also shows the stock breaking above short-term averages (red dotted line: 21-interval exponential MA; lilac: 50-interval simple MA) for a second attempt at 61.8% of the Brexit vote slide. Stretched stochastic momentum is likely to make investors cautious though, lest next week’s Bank of England risk event springs surprises on the extent of easing. Barclays’ stock rebound can probably withstand a standalone Bank Rate cut of 25 basis points. Any BoE measures over and beyond a plain vanilla cut should call into question prices above 154p for BARC. Further out, without a remarkable acceleration in its turnaround, share price progress will be patchy for the foreseeable future.

 

BARCLAYS HOURLY POST Q2 2016 RESULTS 1152BST 29TH JULY 2016

Please click image to enlarge

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.