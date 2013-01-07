banks rise after regulators say banks will be given more time to build up their cash reserves 848552

- The FTSE 100 is seen opening slightly lower at 6078 this morning despite gains across the banking sector after international regulators announced they were giving banks […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 7, 2013 11:50 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- The FTSE 100 is seen opening slightly lower at 6078 this morning despite gains across the banking sector after international regulators announced they were giving banks more time to build up their cash reserves.

- As a result of this positive news, Barclays shares were up 2.2% and Lloyds following closely with 1.8%.

- Supermarket Morrison’s rose 1.1% despite reporting a 2.5% fall in sales over Christmas, which was a disappointment. Morrison’s said that its full-year results were still expected to meet previous forecasts. The coming week will give further evidence of how well supermarkets performed over the festive holidays, with Sainsbury’s due to give an update on Wednesday and Tesco realising figures on Thursday.

- No important British economic data is due to be realised today, with the week’s main focus on the latest monthly Bank of England monetary policy decision due at 12noon on Thursday, although no changes are expected to be made to the current record low UK interest rates or Central bank’s asset buying programme, Investors will be sitting tight until then.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.