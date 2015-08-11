Australian stocks made a face-saving recovery Monday after their sell-off in the past week, with bank shares taking the lead.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 34.4 points, or 0.6 per cent, and closed at 5,509.2, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 32.6 points, or 0.6 per cent, at 5,504.9.

The top gaining sectors were utilities (+1.7 per cent), consumer discretionary (+1.33 per cent), industrials (+1.02 per cent) and financials (+0.80 per cent). Healthcare (-0.33 per cent) and consumer staples (-0.30 per cent) were the only two losing sectors.

Stocks

Mining stocks rebounded from yesterday’s drubbing. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) gained 0.27 per cent to AU$26.00, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) was up 0.88 per cent to AU$53.74 and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) jumped over 2 per cent to AU$1.91.

In energy, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) gained 0.47 per cent to AU$34.13, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) jumped 1.40 per cent to AU$10.16, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) was up 1.17 per cent to AU$6.90 and Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) fell 0.74 per cent to AU$6.71. Marine logistics provider MMA Offshore Ltd (ASX:MRM) surged 8.18 per cent to AU$0.595, and was the second-biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200. Karoon Gas Australia Limited (ASX:KAR) entered a trading halt pending information relating to its local drilling operations at the Levitt-1 exploration well in the Carnarvon Basin offshore Western Australia.

Uranium miner Paladin Energy Ltd (TSE:PDN) entered a trading halt. The company’s founder and Australia’s biggest uranium bull John Borshoff, who also functioned as Paladin’s managing director and chief executive, agreed to step down after a surprise resignation, according to The Australian.

The big banks rebounded sharply after last week’s debacle. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) was up 1.03 per cent to AU$82.14, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) gained 1.02 per cent to AU$32.68, National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) shot up 1.52 per cent to AU$33.32 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) shot up 1.53 per cent to AU$30.60.

Retailers and supermarkets ended positively, except for Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES) which fell 1.19 per cent to AU$41.43 and Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) which ended down 1 per cent at AU$32.81. Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) gained 0.43 per cent at AU$27.85, Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) surged 1.29 per cent to AU$1.18 and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) shot up 4.07 per cent to AU$1.40. Home entertainment retailer JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, up 10.61 per cent to AU$21.69 after the company reported better-than-expected results for the full year ended June 30.

Condom and glove maker Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) was the biggest loser on the S&P/ASX 200, falling 15.8 per cent to AU$20.84 after it declared a weaker than expected outlook, saying that earnings per share for fiscal 2016 would be in the range of US$1.05 and US$1.20, compared to US$1.22 in the previous year, primarily due to foreign exchange headwinds.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

A monthly report from CoreLogic RP Data showed that rents fell in every Australian capital city during the month of July, according to ABC. Rents therefore grew annually at the rate of just 0.9 per cent, the slowest in the past 20 years. On average, during July, rents declined by 0.3 per cent in the capital cities with Darwin reporting the biggest fall of 0.9 per cent. "Rental appreciation continues to be sluggish and can be largely attributed to the ongoing boom in dwelling construction across Australia's capital cities accompanied by record high participation in the housing market from investors," said CoreLogic RP Data's head of research Tim Lawless.

On Wall Street Monday, stocks closed higher on M&A news such as Berkshire Hathaway’s US$32 billion (AU$43.2 billion) acquisition of Precision CastParts. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 242 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 17,615. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.2 per cent to 5102, while the S&P 500 gained 1.3 per cent to 2104.

Cautious comments from Fed vice-chair and noted dove Stanley Fischer on a Bloomberg TV interview where he gave no hint of an imminent rate hike, led to strength in the Australian dollar, according to the Business Spectator. At 07:00 this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 74.13 US cents, up from 73.90 US cents on Monday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open higher today given that at 06:45 am (AEST) today the September ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Future contract was up 33 points at 5,478.