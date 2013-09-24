banks down this morning ftse flat as uncertainty continues over us fiscal policy 870402013

The FTSE opened flat this morning as there was limited company news to drive the markets. Uncertainty over the US monetary and fiscal policy is […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 24, 2013 8:17 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

The FTSE opened flat this morning as there was limited company news to drive the markets. Uncertainty over the US monetary and fiscal policy is still dominating the thoughts of global investors who seem to be reluctant to make big moves.

Banks have been among the biggest fallers and currencies appeared trapped within tight ranges.

The DOW closed lower yesterday for the third consecutive session and futures edged down 10 points this morning.

Technology giant Apple rose by 5% at the close of yesterday, with Blackberry managing to climb up 1%, having been saved by an offer to purchase the struggling smartphone maker.

In the UK, Rolls Royce was the biggest FTSE gainer, up 1.26% whilst Shire Plc was the top loser, down 2.5%.

Also in the red was Premier Foods whose shares slumped up to 8%, having announced that their CFO is to be replaced.

After recent gains, the pound had slipped against the dollar, euro and yen in early trading today.

It’s likely to be a fairly quiet day in terms of figures, but at 3pm we have the US CBI consumer confidence figure; forecast at 79.9.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.