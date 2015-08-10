Financial stocks, particularly the banks, triggered a massive fall on the ASX on Friday, as investors factored in new capital issues to meet regulatory requirements. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) was one of the top losers on the S&P/ASX 200 after it went to shareholders for AU$3 billion in additional capital. Mining companies added to the bearish sentiment, after explosives manufacturer Orica wrote down assets and downgraded its profit forecast resulting from the mining slump.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 135.3 points, or 2.5 per cent, and closed at 5,474.8, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 127.8 points, or 2.3 per cent, at 5,472.3.

The top losing sectors were financials (-3.20 per cent), materials (-2.90 per cent), healthcare (-1.91 per cent), telecommunications services (-1.73 per cent) and energy (-1.41 per cent). There were no gaining sectors.

Stocks

Banks spearheaded the massive losses on the market, led by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ), which closed 7.49 per cent lower at AU$30.14. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) plunged 3.84 per cent to AU$81.30, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) fell 3.26 per cent to AU$32.350 and National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) was down 2.29 per cent to AU$32.82. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares were punished for a AU$2.5 billion capital raising from institutional investors via an underwritten placement and another AU$500 million from retail shareholders, comprising almost 81 million new shares being issued at a minimum price of AU$30.95. ANZ was the second-biggest loser on the S&P/ASX 200.

Miners were the second biggest sector hit. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) was down 2.85 per cent to AU$25.93, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) shed 0.5 per cent to AU$53.27, Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) dipped 1.83 per cent to AU$1.875 and Atlas Iron Limited (ASX:AGO) plunged 3.03 per cent to AU$0.032.

In energy, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) plunged 1.36 per cent to AU$33.97, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) fell 3 per cent to AU$10.02, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) gave up 1.72 per cent to AU$6.85 and Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) plunged over 2 per cent to AU$6.76. Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG) was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, rising nearly 15 per cent to AU$2.87.

In retailers and supermarkets, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, dipped 1.29 per cent to AU$41.93, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) fell 1.39 per cent to AU$27.73 and Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) declined 1.13 per cent to AU$33.14. However, Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) headed the other way, gaining 3.45 per cent to AU$1.35. It was the second-biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200.

In telecommunications, another hard-hit sector, Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) plunged 1.72 per cent to AU$6.29, TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) was down 2.18 per cent to AU$9.11, M2 Group Ltd (ASX:MTU) fell 1.88 per cent to AU$10.42 and iiNet Limited (ASX:IIN) lost 0.11 per cent to AU$9.39.

An announcement of a AU$1.65 billion write-down and a profit downgrade cut the price of shares in explosives maker Orica Ltd (ASX:ORI) by 16.94 per cent to AU$15.64. It was the top loser on the S&P/ASX 200.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

In its quarterly review of the Australian economy, the Reserve Bank of Australia was optimistic on the employment scenario saying: “Labor market conditions are generally better than expected a few months ago, though spare capacity remains. The unemployment rate is forecast to be lower than previously anticipated. There has been a pickup in labor demand which has led to a noticeable rise in the employment to population ratio." The RBA expects that economic growth will recover to about 3 per cent by 2017, even though the changeover from a mining led investment focus to non-mining sectors is taking longer than expected, according to ABC. This is because businesses are hesitant to commit to major new investment projects, waiting to see a sustained increase in demand. The RBA expects that the US Fed will start raising interest rates before the end of the year, and that event could result in an increase in global financial volatility, as well as further depreciation in theAustralian dollar.

On Wall Street on Friday, stocks closed lower after non-farm payroll data showed an addition of 215,000 jobs in July, against 223,000 jobs expected by analysts. With unemployment holding at a seven-year low of 5.3 per cent, the data reinforced opinions that the US Fed will raise interest rates as early as September, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 122.07 points, or 0.7 percent, to 17,297.68, the S&P 500 decreased 13.45 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,070.11 and the Nasdaq Composite declined 41.30 points, or 0.82 percent, to 5,015.14.

At 06:45 this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 74.08 US cents, down from 74.18 US cents on Friday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open flat today given that the September ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Futures last traded lower by just 2 points at 5,403.