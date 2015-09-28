The Australian share market ended trading Friday on a bearish note with banks and energy stocks leading the losses. Initial investor enthusiasm regarding Janet Yellen’s guidance on an interest rate hike this year dissipated in the face of weakness in Chinese shares.

An opening rally therefore met with concerted selling and the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was down to its lowest level of the day of 5,036.10 shortly after noon. A minor rally ensued thereafter, but failed to reclaim those losses and the index ended in the red for the day.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 29.6 points, or 0.6 per cent, and closed at 5,042.1, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 25.6 points, or 0.5 per cent, at 5,076.7.

The gaining sectors were consumer discretionary (+0.90 per cent), consumer staples (+0.49 per cent) and materials (+0.40 per cent). Energy (-2.04 per cent), financials (-1.09 per cent), telecom (-0.91 per cent), information technology (-0.59 per cent) and industrials (-0.49 per cent) were among the losers.

Stocks

Energy stocks were sharply down in Friday’s trading. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) fell 1.46 per cent to AU$29.07, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) was down 3.53 per cent to AU$4.65 and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) gave up 2.39 per cent to end at AU$6.54. Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) lost 3.69 per cent to AU$7.56 and figured in the list of S&P/ASX 200 top losers.

The big banks were also on the back foot with Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) falling 1.46 per cent to AU$71.44. National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) slid 1.36 per cent to AU$29.79, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) fell 1.35 per cent to AU$29.95 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) dipped 1.24 per cent to AU$27.00.

In telecom, Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) was down 0.87 per cent to AU$5.67, M2 Group Ltd (ASX:MTU) declined 1.98 per cent to AU$8.42 and TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) shed 1.11 per cent to end at AU$10.69.

In materials most stocks ended positively. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) was up 0.35 per cent to AU$22.93, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) gained 1.35 per cent to AU$48.95 and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) moved up 0.84 per cent to AU$1.80. Australia’s top gold producer Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) shot up 4.06 per cent to close at AU$12.83 and was among the top gainers in the S&P/ASX 200.

In consumer retail, Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) moved up 8.43 per cent to AU$0.90, topping the list of S&P/ASX 200 gainers. The stock was boosted by an upgrade from Citi, who hinted that the stock may be ripe for a takeover. Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) was up 0.53 per cent to AU$24.89, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, gained 0.03 per cent to AU$39.15, and Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) was up 3.85 per cent to AU$1.08.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

On Wall Street Friday, the key indices headed in divergent directions. Though the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.35 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 16,314.67, the S&P 500 lost 0.9 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 1,931.34 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.98 points, or 1.01 per cent, to 4,686.50.

The Australian dollar was trading lower this morning mainly on account of political uncertainty in the US, according to the Business Spectator. At 06:30 am this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 70.28 US cents, down from 70.33 US cents on Friday.