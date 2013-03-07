bank of england keeps qe levels at 375bn 855712013

The Bank of England today kept quantitative easing levels on hold at £375bn, giving the pound sterling a timely boost. The move today by the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 8, 2013 1:03 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Bank of England today kept quantitative easing levels on hold at £375bn, giving the pound sterling a timely boost.

The move today by the MPC was no doubt helped by the much stronger than expected UK services data earlier this week, which accounts for two-thirds of the UK economy and rose at its fastest pace in five months. The weakness in the pound sterling on the back of elevated stimulus expectations and the recent UK credit rating downgrade likely also played a role in giving the MPC breathing space in their decision to keep QE levels on hold.

The market had raised its expectations of a move in the short term for the MPC to increase stimulus efforts after a notable split in the MPC from last months decision to keep QE levels on hold. Last time around Mervyn King, alongside Fisher and Dale, all voted for an increase in QE by £25bn. Clearly they have failed to win more support within the committee and it will certainly be interesting to see if the pickup in UK services last month has dictated a change in Kings call last month for more QE also.

The Pound Sterling Jumps
The pound sterling saw an immediate and timely boost as a direct result of the decision to hold QE at current levels. The pound rose from $1.4990 to $1.5069 within mere seconds as the market digested the news. The pound has been under heavy pressure of late having fallen from $1.58 in the space of just one month.

The key now will be in whether this decision to hold has any longevity or is merely delaying the inevitable. The likelihood is the Bank of England has merely delayed this decision to watch for developments on both UK output and inflation (in that order of priority) and will move sooner rather later to increase asset purchases to proect the economic recovery.

Whilst the boost to the pound sterling is welcome to holiday makers – who has seen their spending power abroad be significantly reduced of late – the likelihood is that today’s sterling strength is short term at best, with the move to hold interest rates and QE levels at current levels unlikely to dramatically change the banks motivation to protect the economic recovery through the printing presses.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.