Chinese brokerage firms or well-established banks that have investment banking arms such as Bank of China stand to benefit from this second link-up between the stock exchanges of China (Shenzhen) and Hong Kong due to a potential increase in trading activities and listing of “A” shares IPOs.

After hitting the February 2016 low of 2.83, the share price of Bank of China has started to stabilize as the risk of “bad debts explosion” in China’s banking system has been reduced for now this is also positive at least in the medium-term.

Let’s us take a deep dive into Bank of China from a technical analysis perspective

Bank of China (HKG: 3988) – Further potential upside above ascending channel support

Key elements

Since hitting a low of 2.90 on 24 June 2016, Bank of China has started to evolve into a medium-term bullish ascending channel (see daily chart).

has started to evolve into a medium-term bullish ascending channel (see daily chart). The upper boundary (resistance) of the ascending channel stands at 4.25 which also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster.

The lower boundary (support) of the ascending channel stands at 3.47.

Upside momentum of price action remains intact as indicated by the daily RSI oscillator which continues to hover above its ascending trendline line support and the 50% level. In addition, it still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching an extreme overbought level.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 3.47 (ascending channel support)

Pivot (key support): 3.25

Resistances: 3.88/91 & 4.25

Next support: 2.85 (long-term ascending range support & major swing low area of February 2016)

Conclusion

As long as the 3.25 pivotal support holds, Bank of China may continue its upside movement in place since 24 June 2016 low to target 3.88/91 before 4.25 next.

However, failure to hold above 3.25 is likely to damage the aforementioned bullish trend to see a deeper decline to test the significant long-term support at 2.85.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

