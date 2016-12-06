bank of china to benefit from shenzhen hong kong stock connect 2682982016

Chinese brokerage firms or well-established banks that have investment banking arms such as Bank of China stand to benefit from this second link-up between the stock exchanges of China (Shenzhen) and Hong Kong due to a potential increase in trading activities and listing of “A” shares IPOs.

After hitting the February 2016 low of 2.83, the share price of Bank of China has started to stabilize as the risk of “bad debts explosion” in China’s banking system has been reduced for now this is also positive at least in the medium-term.

Let’s us take a deep dive into Bank of China from a technical analysis perspective

Bank of China (HKG: 3988) – Further potential upside above ascending channel support

bank-of-chinaweekly_06-dec-2016

bank-of-chinadaily_06-dec-2016(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • Since hitting a low of 2.90 on 24 June 2016, Bank of China has started to evolve into a medium-term bullish ascending channel (see daily chart).
  • The upper boundary (resistance) of the ascending channel stands at 4.25 which also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster.
  • The lower boundary (support) of the ascending channel stands at 3.47.
  • Upside momentum of price action remains intact as indicated by the daily RSI oscillator which continues to hover above its ascending trendline line support and the 50% level. In addition, it still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching an extreme overbought level.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 3.47 (ascending channel support)

Pivot (key support): 3.25

Resistances: 3.88/91 & 4.25

Next support: 2.85 (long-term ascending range support & major swing low area of February 2016)

Conclusion

As long as the 3.25 pivotal support holds, Bank of China may continue its upside movement in place since 24 June 2016 low to target 3.88/91 before 4.25 next.

However, failure to hold above 3.25 is likely to damage the aforementioned bullish trend to see a deeper decline to test the significant long-term support at 2.85.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

