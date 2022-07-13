Bank of Canada recap: BOC surprises traders with a 100bps hike, USD/CAD falls below 1.30

The BOC’s relatively hawkish stance could keep USD/CAD capped below 1.3080.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
July 14, 2022 12:33 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

As we noted in our BOC preview report, markets were confident that the Bank of Canada would raise interest rates by 75bps…but BOC Governor Tiff Macklem and company defied expectations, opting instead for a 100bps hike to 2.50%. Up from just 0.25% at the start of the year, Canada’s overnight rate is now tied with New Zealand’s for the highest target rate among major central banks.

Highlights from the BOC’s monetary policy statement follow (emphasis mine):

  • Inflation continues to rise, and price pressures are broadening. Consumer price index (CPI) inflation will average close to 8% in the middle quarters of 2022.
  • The Canadian economy is overheated, and labour markets are tight. The unemployment rate is at a series low, and elevated job vacancies and widespread labour shortages are pushing up wage growth.
  • With global growth moderating and higher interest rates dampening domestic spending, growth in Canada is projected to slow from 3½% in 2022 to 1¾% in 2023 and 2½% in 2024.
  • Domestic price pressures are expected to abate, global supply chain problems are anticipated to resolve gradually, and energy prices are projected to decline. Inflation in Canada is anticipated to decrease to roughly 3% by the end of 2023 and return to the 2% target by the end of 2024.
  • The Bank is guarding against the risk that high inflation becomes entrenched because if it does, restoring price stability will require even higher interest rates, leading to a weaker economy.

Notably, the central bank revised down its forecast for GDP growth in 2022 and 2023 (to 3.5% and 1.8% respectively) while revising up its inflation forecasts for 2022 (7.2%), 2023 (4.6%), and 2024 (2.3%). In a small silver-lining for those who were expecting a more modest move, the last bullet hints that the central bank may be “front loading” its rate hikes, meaning the pace of interest rate increases could slow or pause as we move into the fourth quarter, but for now the main takeaway is that the BOC is more hawkish than expected.

BOC Governor Macklem is starting his press conference as we go to press – be sure to follow us on Twitter for any salient updates from his comments!

Technical view: USD/CAD

Technically speaking, USD/CAD saw a quick drop in the wake of the BOC announcement, essentially offsetting the spike in the greenback following this morning’s hotter-than-expected US CPI report. Now, the pair sits in the middle of its well-defined 1-month range between 1.2850 and 1.3080. In the short-term, the BOC’s relatively hawkish stance could keep USD/CAD capped below 1.3080.

CIUSDCAD07132022

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Traders will soon shift their focus to the FOMC monetary policy meeting at the end of the month, with a 100bps rate hike from the Fed now on the table following the BOC’s move and elevated US inflation reading.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: USD/CAD BOC Forex Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
Oil prices rallies above $70 support, Russell 2000 dips on profit-taking
Yesterday 07:55 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Repatriation Flows vs. Bullish Technicals
Yesterday 02:26 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks extend losses ahead of FOMC minutes
Yesterday 02:17 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Will the dollar resume lower with key data on tap?
Yesterday 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 08:45 AM
Nasdaq tumbles as bonds sell off, Gold holds historic highs
January 2, 2024 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/CAD articles

usdcad_03
USD/CAD analysis: Canadian CPI, FOMC minutes puts Loonie in sharp focus
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 21, 2023 12:00 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD analysis: Loonie hits resistance ahead of key week for US data
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    November 10, 2023 04:00 PM
      Canadian Dollar Analysis: USD/CAD Tests 1-Year Highs After Strong US GDP
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      October 27, 2023 01:33 PM
        canada_02
        USD/CAD in the crossfire of CA CPI and FOMC: European open – 19/09/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 19, 2023 04:41 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.