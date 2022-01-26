Bank of Canada leaves rates unchanged. Is it less hawkish now?

How many rate hikes are necessary to control inflation given that the BOC sees it returning to 2% over the long run?

January 27, 2022 3:42 AM

The Bank of Canada left rates unchanged at all-time lows of 0.25%.  Markets were pricing in a near 60% chance of a hike prior to the meeting.  (See our Bank of Canada preview here)The BOC removed its exceptional forward guidance on interest rate policy now that it feels economic slack is absorbed.  In addition, the central bank is continuing its reinvestment phase, keeping its overall holdings of Government of Canada bonds roughly constant.  The BOC will consider exiting this phase and reducing the size of its balance sheet once it begins to raise interest rates.

Everything you need to know about the Bank of Canada

The BOC also noted that they expect the Canadian economy to grow by 4% in 2022 and 3.5% in 2023.  This comes after a 4.5% growth rate in 2021.  In addition, the central bank expects inflation to remain close to 5% for the first half of 2022, and decline to about 3% as supply shortages diminish.  Long run expectations remain anchored near the 2% target.  BOC Governor, Tiff Macklem, said afterwards that Canadians can be confident the Bank of Canada is committed to bringing inflation down.

Forecasting 2022 inflation: Transitory no more?

USD/CAD was volatile after the release as traders tried to determine if the BOC had turned more dovish.  The pair resolved to the upside after the first 15 minutes, trading from 1.2563 to 1.2645.

20220126,usdcad,15,ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/CAD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

The long-term head and shoulders pattern is now called into question on USD/CAD, the target of which is near previous lows at 1.2288.  After breaking the neckline of the pattern near 1.2600, price moved to and held the 200 Day Moving Average and an upward sloping trendline dating to June 1st, 2021. On January 24th, price bounced to resistance at the 50 Day Moving Average near 1.2700 and held.  This level is also the 50% retracement from the highs of December 20th, 2021 to the lows of January 19th.  USD/CAD is currently trading back at the necking of the head and shoulders pattern.  A close above the January 24th highs will invalidate the head and shoulders pattern.

20220126 usdcad daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With the Bank of Canada leaving rates on hold, one has to consider when the first rate will come.  Tiff Macklem said in his press conference that interest rate hikes are needed to bring down inflation.  The question now becomes:  How many rate hikes are necessary to control inflation given that the BOC sees it returning to 2% over the long run?

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.




Related tags: USD/CAD BOC Bank of Canada Inflation

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/CAD articles

canada_08-LONC02G510KMD6R
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Fresh 4-Year High on Trump Tariffs
By:
James Stanley
January 18, 2025 07:30 AM
    USD/CAD Update: The Canadian Dollar Remains Weak Amid Political Uncertainty
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 8, 2025 08:07 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      USD/CAD Breakout: Insights on Extremes in Sentiment & Momentum
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      December 28, 2024 01:30 PM
        canada_04-LONC02G510KMD6R
        Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        December 18, 2024 05:14 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.