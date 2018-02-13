Baidu buyers may need to bide their time

Baidu investors hope fourth-quarter earnings can push the shares ahead of China's ‘BAT’ pack - Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 13, 2018 7:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Baidu investors hope fourth-quarter earnings can push the shares ahead of the ‘BAT’ pack, but may need to bide their time.

Upswing hopes for BAT

Together with gargantuan web rivals Alibaba and Tencent, Baidu shed multibillion dollars of value during the recent market sell-off, and turned red for the year. To be sure, that comes after chunky share price gains  in 2017. Baidu’s 42% rise was amongst the more modest. And, in theory, with Baidu on a forecast-beating streak that’s lasted at least four quarters, including a 156% profit leap in Q3, chances of a positive surprise on Tuesday look good. Unfortunately, last quarter’s bottom line boost didn’t save the stock from its biggest one-day tumble since July 2015.

‘Respectful’ sales

For one reason, Baidu’s 7.9 billion yuan net income was less impressive excluding proceeds from the sale of its food delivery business. More importantly, the group forecast lighter than expected revenue for the last quarter of 2017. Furthermore, its explanation for weak top-line guidance seemed to irritate investors. It blamed the timing of the Communist Party Congress in October for lost advertising sales, saying it had scaled back marketing “to show respect”. The market reaction had a punitive edge, with shares tumbling 8% in U.S. trading. Investors seemed sceptical about the ‘congress’ explanation. Indeed, whilst active advertising customers rose 3% quarter-on-quarter to 486,000, that was still 7% lower than the year before. Baidu said it expected fourth-quarter revenue to rise 22%-29% year-on-year to between $3.34bn and $3.52bn. That compared with the 36% bump Wall Street expected. Consensus for earnings per share is currently $2.27.

Scrutiny

Q3 results showed Baidu was still getting to grips with tougher rules for Chinese digital media firms. These partly stemmed from the death of a student in 2016 that was linked by authorities to healthcare advertising carried by Baidu. That led to a public outcry and tougher regulations. And in September, steep penalties were levelled against the $75bn group for failing to remove fake news and content the Communist Party deemed offensive.

Slow learning

Baidu’s response has been to refocus around its core search franchise, hence the food delivery disposal and exit from mobile gaming in favour of a big push into AI. Such efforts are beginning to show traction. For instance intelligent filtering lifted search landing page results above 90% in Q3 from 40% at the beginning of 2017. However, exponential revenue growth is taking longer to materialise. Additionally, competition on Baidu’s own platforms is increasing, whilst expenses for ramping AI-driven search have also begun to worry investors, though other spending is being slashed.

Sharply lowered expectations could yet boost Baidu shares, particularly if Q4 revenues or profits beat forecasts again. But that didn’t work last quarter. And the stellar outcome investors would like to see from a renewed focus on search is unlikely to show up so soon.

Technical chart thoughts

The rebound of Baidu shares in step with global indices has provided a swing back to the closely watched 200-day moving average (MA), but it is worth noting the stock stayed below it on Monday. Baidu needs to get above it to restore optimum confidence in the bull case. Still, the optimistic view is also aided by Baidu’s breakout from a short-term descending channel running between end-January and early February. More negatively, even if the stock breaches the 200-day MA, it will face confirmed support that was formerly resistance at $225.5. Additionally, whilst the Relative Strength Index (RSI; see sub-chart) is rallying with price, a recent ‘unhelpful’ momentum fractal could disappoint if repeated in the near term. (See blue ellipse on RSI sub-chart). We refer to a similar October-November RSI rally that fizzled out. That accompanied a weak bounce by price, far short of key resistance at $265.5. $208.8, the kick off point of a bullish late-July reversal and of Monday’s bounce, ought to provide support, but the key to extend upside is a break of $225.5.

Baidu Inc. ADS share price chart – daily intervals

Source: Thomson Reuters and City Index

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.